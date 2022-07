ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured this morning in a single-vehicle crash on Millhopper Road. Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 8:32 a.m., the man was driving a Ford Escape west on Millhopper Road (CR 232), approaching NW 128th Street, when the car veered onto the right shoulder, struck a mailbox, traveled back across the road to the left shoulder, and hit a tree. The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO