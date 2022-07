There’s more to Whistler than just top-notch slopes. A modernist home in British Columbia, situated more than 7.5 acres above Lake Alta, just hit the market for $29.4 million. The luxe, mountainside retreat is currently the most expensive listing in the popular ski resort area, as reported by Mansion Global. And one look at inside (and outside) the home shows why.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO