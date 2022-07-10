ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

‘Your family will always be our family’: Chaffee county fire chief dies after fatal motorcycle crash

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District (CFPD) is grieving the loss of their Battalion Chief Billy Cordova after a fatal motorcycle accident left Cordova and his wife critically injured on July 3.

In a social media post, CFPD shared that their Chief had passed away after a tough fight Saturday morning.

“Billy was a mentor, a teacher, a friend and so, so much more. Everyone of us have his voice right there both on scene and in the fire house. He truly loved and cared for each of us as family,” CFPD wrote. “Chief Cordova loved this fire department and expressed such dedication, his loss is devastating. As much as he committed to the fire service, he committed to this community and even more to his family.”

On July 3, CFPD notified the public that Cordova and his wife were involved in a serious motorcycle accident. The two were riding eastbound on highway 82 near Basalt when the crash occurred. They were sent to a hospital in Glenwood Springs. After they were stabilized, the couple was airlifted to St. Mary’s in Grand Junction.

“Chief….we are here waiting for you. We have your back. Continue to fight and heal. Love all your brothers and sisters in Chaffee Fire,” said CFPD’s social media page.

CFPD stated that while the department is grieving and trying to find a way to process the terrible tragedy, they ask that all thoughts and prayers go to Cordova’s wife and his family.

“We know we will see you again dear brother, you will always be with us. Your family will always be our family. We love you and miss you,” CFPD said.

