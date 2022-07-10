ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to spark higher employee engagement in virtual meetings

By Richard Suter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UsEST_0gapIOk600

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, companies all over the world have switched to functioning virtually. Not only is this good for the health of the people within the company, but it also cuts down on the costs of running an in-person company. Maybe you are in a different category altogether, and your company has employees working in the office as well as employees working remotely. Remote work is becoming increasingly popular, but companies must tackle the obstacle of hosting virtual company meetings with employees working away from the office.

Virtual meetings are extremely useful because they allow company employees from potentially all over the world to be gathered in one online call. However, it is very easy to become disengaged during virtual meetings. During a virtual meeting, employees could be anywhere from laying in bed in pajamas to ordering food at a fast-food chain, and with the mute and camera on/off features, there is no way for you to tell how engaged your employees actually are during your meetings.

A recent study shows that 92% of executives in the U.S. say that employees who keep their cameras and microphones off during virtual meetings usually don’t stay with the company for long. Clearly, employee engagement is an important area of concern.

This article aims to provide some useful tips for increasing employee engagement during virtual meetings. Employee engagement is critical to the company’s success, but the responsibility to spark that engagement lies on the shoulders of the company’s managers. In the words of authors Leigh Branham and Mark Hirschfield , “It’s sad, really, how a negative workplace can impact our lives and the way we feel about ourselves. The situation is reaching pandemic heights – most people go to work at jobs they dislike, supervised by people who don’t care about them, and directed by senior leaders who are often clueless about where to take the company.”

Keep reading to see how to be a leader in your company that promotes high engagement during virtual meetings.

Avoid unnecessary meetings

Nothing acts as a cue for employees to shut off their minds more than unnecessary meetings that could have easily been a company-wide email. “By having meetings for the sake of having meetings, you are communicating with your employees that their time does not hold much importance to you,” says Shaunak Amin, CEO and Co-Founder of SnackMagic . “Only have meetings when what needs to be communicated can be best shared through a meeting. This will gain the trust of your employees.” When you do have virtual meetings, your employees will know that it will be important to pay attention and stay engaged. Avoiding unnecessary meetings will lead to heightened employee engagement during necessary virtual meetings.

Recognize employees for their good work

Everyone loves to be recognized when they succeed in something, and this is especially true in the professional setting. A great way to keep employees engaged during virtual meetings is to take a moment at the beginning of each meeting for the employees to recognize one another’s professional achievements. Maybe an employee took on extra projects when someone else called out sick, or perhaps an employee was specifically complimented by a client. Encourage employees during virtual meetings by bringing these to everyone’s attention. Tyler Read, who works with Personal Trainer Pioneer as their Founder and Senior Editor says, “Employees appreciate being recognized for what they’ve done, but more than that, they like everyone knowing what they’ve done well. Recognizing employees for their good work also encourages other employees to work hard and remain attentive.”

Make virtual meetings feel like in-person meetings

A great way to ensure that employees remain engaged throughout the duration of the meeting is to try to simulate in-person meetings. Ensure employees know that their cameras should always be turned on. We would also suggest having their microphones on as well, but sometimes there are outside noises that can be distracting, so that would be up to the company's judgment. When there is the expectation that cameras are to remain on, your employees won't be able to get up for a snack during the middle of the meeting. Rather, employees will be engaged since they know everyone in the meeting can see them.

Use breakout rooms to chat in small groups

Some companies are so large that it can be quite intimidating for an employee to speak up or ask a question during a virtual meeting. When asked how to increase employee engagement during virtual meetings, Loic Claveau, CMO of TakeUs replied, “One way to overcome this obstacle is to take advantage of breakout rooms, which most virtual meeting platforms have. Breakout rooms allow meeting hosts to divide members into small groups and then reconvene as the whole group. Small breakout groups provide the opportunity for employees to have conversations about what is being discussed in the meeting. Having a voice in the company is crucial in employees feeling like they are a part of the company, thus leading to higher employee engagement.”

Receive feedback from your employees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXcJe_0gapIOk600 Not only will receiving feedback from your employees help them remain engaged during virtual meetings, but it will also lead to improvements in your company overall. Similar to the benefit of dividing into breakout groups during meetings, allowing employees to say what could be improved in the company helps them to feel like they are an integral part of the company. “Employees give the best feedback on how to improve a company,” says Adam Bém, the Co-Founder and COO at Victoria VR . “I’ve found that when employees have a say in the direction of the company, they are more eager to remain engaged and involved in the community of the company.” With virtual meetings as the new standard operating procedure for many companies, heightening employee engagement has become an obstacle that many are quite familiar with. We hope this article provides you with the tips your company needs to spark higher employee engagement in virtual meetings.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Gen Z employees have become the default office tech support—and they’re not happy about it

Lost files, computer viruses, outdated software: Tech malfunctions are nothing new in the workplace, and almost half of working America reports that they seek out coworkers at least once a day for tech assistance. While computer struggles may feel universal, troubleshooting tech issues is far from a shared job. In fact, over one in four Gen Z workers feel they cannot get work done due to being designated the default “tech support” for their colleagues, according to a new study conducted by OSlash.
TECHNOLOGY
@growwithco

Employee Performance Improvement Plan (PIP)

An employee performance improvement plan (PIP) can help an underperforming individual meet workplace expectations. Learn about writing and implementing a PIP. If an employee is struggling to meet the expectations of their job or organization, a manager may consider creating an employee performance improvement plan (PIP) to help that individual succeed. Here’s what you need to know about creating and implementing a PIP in the workplace.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Meeting#Employee Engagement#Cue
pymnts

Prepaid Technologies Buys Employee Rewards Firm WorkStride

Prepaid Technologies has acquired WorkStride, the digital payments solution provider announced Tuesday (July 12). The New York City-based WorkStride provides incentive, employee recognition and rewards programs, the release said. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Prepaid Technologies said the combination of its services with WorkStride’s will give businesses an “end-to-end menu of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That a Pair of the World's Smartest Investors Are Buying

Josh Resnick and Jim Simons have both outperformed the S&P 500 over the past three years with their hedge funds. Resnick recently added Tesla and Simons added more Alphabet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Why Nio Shares Plunged Monday

An independent committee was formed at the recommendation of Nio management to look into short-seller allegations. Another COVID-19 scare also has Chinese manufacturing stocks down today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street tumbles at close as worries mount ahead of CPI report

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended in negative territory on Tuesday as growing signs of recession kept buyers out of the equities market ahead of inflation data. While all three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed between modest gains and losses earlier in the session, they turned sharply lower late in the day as Wednesday's Consumer Prices report from the Labor Department drew near, with big bank earnings looming later in the week.
STOCKS
Hr Morning

Employees want transparency, pay equity

Twenty-nine percent of employees don’t think their organization pays employees fair wages. And 48% don’t even know what their total compensation is. With the Great Resignation still going strong, and with the job market in employees’ favor, these aren’t statistics that should sit well with HR. Especially since Bequom’s 2022 Compensation and Culture Report found that employees’ perceptions around total compensation, transparency and pay equity have shifted this past year.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Rivian to Address Layoffs at Friday Meeting, Tesla to Cut 229 Jobs

(Reuters) -Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will brief employees on Friday on potential layoffs and plans to suspend some programs as part of a broader restructuring, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in an email sent to employees on Monday evening. Separately, electric-car maker Tesla Inc will permanently shut its office...
SAN MATEO, CA
@growwithco

Business Intelligence and Business Analytics:

Both business intelligence and business analytics can drive success. Here’s the difference between the two and how they can benefit a business. Modern businesses leverage countless technologies and tools to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Two such tools are business intelligence and analytics, both of which can drive success when understood and used properly.
SMALL BUSINESS
Hr Morning

Do employees want flexibility? No, it’s actually autonomy they crave

Almost everyone says they want flexibility these days. Some even demand it. But two researchers found what they say isn’t exactly what they want. “What it seems they really want is autonomy,” say Holger Reisinger and Dane Fetterer, researchers at Jabra in their work published in Harvard Business Review.
ECONOMY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy