MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Iberia man was injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 42. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Roy Woody, 23, was driving a 1996 Ford F150 when Woody reportedly swerved to miss a deer, drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and returned to the roadway, causing the truck to skid. According to the report, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

IBERIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO