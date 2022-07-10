Police close Central Florida park over ‘aggressive alligator’

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Mount Dora Police Department said that Palm Island Park had been temporarily closed because of an aggressive alligator.

The post was made around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said they will provide updates once the park is reopened.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It’s currently alligator mating season here in Florida and officials warn residents to take extra care while experiencing Florida’s waterways.

Alligators can be found in any body of water in the state of Florida and can be found in all 67 counties across The Sunshine State.

Most alligator mating takes place in May and June, with nesting in late June and July. Females lay an average of 32 to 46 eggs, which hatch in late summer or early fall.

Here are some important tips to keep in mind to stay safe:

· Be aware of your surroundings. Alligators can be very territorial, and many are on the move looking for mates.

· When water levels are low, this also puts alligators on the move.

· Use extra caution in the morning or evening hours in shallow water, as alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge or an animal in distress.

· Stay away from alligators you see in the wild and do not feed them.

Remember, it is against the law in the state of Florida to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.

You can report any alligator concerns by contacting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

©2022 Cox Media Group