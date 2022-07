LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was taken into custody after he was spotted with a stolen motorcycle on Saturday. Lansing Police announced the arrest of a suspect who was found with a motorcycle that matched the details of a reported stolen bike earlier that Saturday. Authorities said an observant police officer saw a man pushing a motorcycle across the sidewalk near Kalamazoo & Holmes.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO