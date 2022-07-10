ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Spirit Airways Flight from Tampa Catches Fire in Atlanta

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHgdw_0gapGkT200

ATLANTA -- No passengers hurt after fire broke out on the landing gear of a Spirit Airlines plane bound from Tampa to Atlanta Sunday morning.

Spirit Airlines says an overheated brake caught fire on landing at Atlanta International Airport. Here is a statement from the company based in Miramar:

" “Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

Photo: Getty Images (not necessarily of the same flight or model)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Video: Spirit Airlines Flight Catches Fire As It Lands in Atlanta

An overheated brake apparently to blame for a fire on a Spirit Airlines flight. Nobody was injured after the fire broke out on the landing gear of the Tampa to Atlanta flight yesterday morning. The airline releasing a statement about the incident:. "“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed...
ATLANTA, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida

VALRICO, Fla. (Bay News 9) – An 11-year-old boy in Florida was struck by lightning two weeks ago and lived to tell the tale. Levi Stock is now spending his summer break playing video games, because he has to take it easy – and, he says, it distracts from the pain.
VALRICO, FL
WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Miramar, FL
Miramar, FL
Accidents
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Accidents
City
Atlanta, GA
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Aircraft#Brake#Accident#Spirit Airways Flight
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
cltampa.com

Tampa-based Caspers Company will sell all of its McDonald's locations

There are hundreds of McDonald’s locations throughout Tampa Bay, and a good chunk of them will get a change in ownership this fall. Caspers Company, which owns dozens of McDonald's storefronts throughout Florida, recently announced plans to sell all of its locations on October 1., although no other financial details have been disclosed.
TAMPA, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

One Florida Campground Among Top 10 Places To Go Camping In The U.S.

The camping app The Dyrt has come out with the list of their 2022 Best Places to Camp, and one Florida campground, not far from Tampa, has made the list!. The list is based on reviews and ratings from the app’s campers, with the Top 10 being described as “idyllic, peaceful, and the epitome of the great outdoors.”
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Subway Giving Away Free Sandwiches Tuesday For Two Hours

Hungry and want to save money? Well, Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches today! All you have to do is show up from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and try out their new Subway Series menu. Subway just launched their 12 new sandwiches last week and and they...
TAMPA, FL
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy