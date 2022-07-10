Spirit Airways Flight from Tampa Catches Fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- No passengers hurt after fire broke out on the landing gear of a Spirit Airlines plane bound from Tampa to Atlanta Sunday morning.

Spirit Airlines says an overheated brake caught fire on landing at Atlanta International Airport. Here is a statement from the company based in Miramar:

" “Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

Photo: Getty Images (not necessarily of the same flight or model)