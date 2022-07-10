ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Title Teased

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of Final Fantasy VII Remake and its upcoming sequel Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has teased what the third installment in the series will be titled. Within the past month, Square Enix confirmed that its new retelling of Final Fantasy VII would take the form of a trilogy when fully...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Nintendo Officially Acquires Its Own Anime Studio

Nintendo seems like it is finally ready to get in on anime after decades of pleading by fans. The company has tons of projects in the works from video game releases to live-action outings. Now, a new report from Nintendo has confirmed its acquisition of an anime studio, and the brand being acquired has worked on a number of top-tier titles.
COMICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New Free Games for July 2022

Sony has revealed the new list of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra for the month of July 2022. As part of the new overhaul to PS Plus last month, Sony offered two new tiers of the service that contain a number of different games to play. And while those that are merely subscribed to the "Essential" tier of PS Plus will still be able to download new games each month, those that have Premium and Extra can expect even more titles to come about on a routine basis.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Players Skeptical of New DLC "Leak"

An image surfaced online this week which supposedly carried with it news of new Elden Ring DLC, but not everyone is convinced. In fact, many Elden Ring players seem to be skeptical of the existence of a DLC referred to as "Barbarians of the Badlands" even if there are many more who are simply wishing DLC would come out in some shape or form. Other non-Elden Ring releases were mentioned in the supposed leak, too, though some of them only added to the skepticism.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

BioWare Surprises Dragon Age and Mass Effect Fans With Free DLC

BioWare is giving Mass Effect and Dragon Age fans free DLC spanning the following titles: Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, Dragon Age Origins, and Dragon Age Origins. As you can see, what's missing is the first Mass Effect game, Mass Effect Andromeda, and Dragon Age Inquisition, aka the oldest Mass Effect game and the two newest games in each respective franchise. That said, why are bits of DLC for these games being made free? Well, it has to do with the removal of BioWare Points, or at least that's what an email from EA conveys.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Simpsons: Hit and Run Fan Remake Adds Popular GTA 5 Feature

The Simpsons: Hit and Run is one of the most beloved video games out there and that is largely thanks to how well it utilized the idea of a GTA-style game within the Simpsons universe. One fan decided to take a very modern feature from Grand Theft Auto V and implement it into a fan remake of The Simpsons: Hit and Run. For those that never played it, The Simpsons: Hit and Run was a game from the PS2-era that allowed fans to play as the whole Simpsons family. Each chapter of the story featured a different character in a new area of Springfield and allowed them to unlock new costumes, vehicles, and progress the narrative in a fun, new way. It's one of the most revered licensed games out there.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Not Very Tough

Players shouldn't have an issue with today's Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Has Disappointing News About Rumored Switch 2

A well-known Nintendo insider has some disappointing news about the rumored new Nintendo console, sometimes referred to as the Nintendo Switch Pro or the Nintendo Switch 2, depending on what rumor you're reading. Not that long ago, in the build-up to the reveal of the Nintendo Switch OLED, there were a metric ton of rumors about the Nintendo Switch Pro, and nothing came of these rumors. Nintendo ended up revealing the Switch OLED, but that didn't fit the Switch Pro description that was being floated by everyone between random Reddit users, industry insiders, and journalists. That said, the Switch Pro rumors are back, and accompanied by other rumors about a proper Switch successor (Switch 2).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Shares Season 2 Premiere Promo

At last, the time has come! The Devil Is a Part-Timer announced plans to return with a second season some time ago, and the premiere is upon us. It won't be much longer until Crunchyroll brings the anime's season two premiere to fans, and to celebrate, the first promo for episode one has been released.
COMICS
ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Have Major GTA 5 Feature

A new GTA 6 report relays word that the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will not contain one of the biggest features and key selling points of GTA 5. While Rockstar Games confirmed back in February that the next installment in the series was indeed in development, it's not formally announced the game, let alone revealed it. And because neither of these things have happened, it's consequently not said a word about the game itself. In the place of Rockstar's silence has been a metric ton of rumors and "leaks" from a wide range of sources, with everything between anonymous Reddit users to some of the most prominent journalists in the industry having something to say about what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Cloud have a new game to enjoy, courtesy of developer Picogram and publisher Rose Cty Games. What's particularly interesting about the new Xbox Game Pass game is that it just came to Xbox consoles yesterday after previously being console exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Garden Story, a self-described "wholesome" and "charming" action RPG about a grape.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Aliens Game in the Works from Westworld, The Walking Dead Game Creators

Another new game set in the Alien universe is in the works from game developer Survios and 20th Century Fox, the pair announced this week. As one might've expected given the Alien origins, the game will be an action-horror title and will be single-player, too. Details about the project are scarce at this time, but the new Alien title which currently does not have a known name is scheduled to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con during a panel focusing on Alien universe where more aspects of the game will be discussed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Announces "Nintendo Pictures," Plans to Adapt IPs

Nintendo announced its intentions this week to fully acquire Dynamo Pictures, a CG animation company that's worked on all sorts of different productions and properties in the past. After acquiring 100% of the company, Nintendo plans to convert Dynamo Pictures into "Nintendo Pictures" so that it can then focus on creating content derived from Nintendo's various IPs. No specific plans or properties as far as animated adaptations go were teased or announced at the time Nintendo confirmed its acquisition plans, however.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

One Piece Teams Up with Mercedes Ahead of New Film

This August, the One Piece fans in Japan will have the opportunity to visit theaters to see the return of Red-Haired Shanks along with the introduction of his daughter, the Ultimate Diva Uta, with fans around the world being given the same opportunity in the fall of this year. While it hasn't been confirmed whether or not Luffy will finally come face-to-face with his former mentor after the two have been apart for years, a new partnership has been featured online as the fifteenth film of the franchise forges a partnership with the automobile makers, Mercedes.
COMICS
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Gives Players a Normal Puzzle

After a series of brutal puzzles, Wordle players are finally getting a reprieve. No tricks, no frustrating traps – today's Wordle comes down to pure problem-solving. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Report Finally Has Some Good News for Fans

A report about the future of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been making the rounds, and it has nothing but bad news. The good news is that the source has since provided a clarification that removes much of the sting of the initial report. Last week, Rockstar Games addressed the future of Red Dead Online, more or less confirming support for it is on ice in order for it to focus more on GTA 6. What Rockstar Games didn't mention was Red Dead Redemption 2 proper. There's a growing demand for the 2018bgame to be ported to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Previously, the aforementioned report claimed that work on this port was scraped and the plans were cancelled. That said, there's since been a clarification relaying word of slightly better news.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Perks, Killstreaks, and More

A huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leak has surfaced online revealing the perks, killstreaks, modes, and field upgrades in the game, or at least some of it all. The leak comes the way of a prominent data miner -- by the name of Reality on Twitter -- who has provided accurate leaks in the past. As you would expect, there's a mixture of fan-favorite perks, killstreaks, modes, and field upgrades returning, plus some new additions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Showrunner Addresses the Massive Reveal and Cameo in Season Finale

Full spoilers for the season finale of Ms. Marvel follow! As many fans expected, episode 6 of Ms. Marvel delivered not only a major cameo but also huge ramifications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did the show plant the seed for the future of the X-Men and Mutants (revealing that Kamala Khan has mutated DNA), but also it set the stage for 2023's The Marvels with a cameo by Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson. Speaking in a new interview, series creator Bisha K. Ali opened up about both of these developments, offering further teases for what they mean for the future of the MCU but also Kamala Khan's next appearance.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nintendo Warns Fans of Major Switch Hardware Problem

Nintendo has warned Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users about a potential hardware problem. Right now, much of the United States is going through a heatwave, a long-standing enemy of electronics. If you own any gaming console like a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or an Xbox Series X|S, you'll know they can overheat pretty quickly, even in tepid environments. The Nintendo Switch is no exception. What makes the problem more common and severe for the Switch though is its portable nature. Due to the portable nature of the Switch, it's brought places other gaming consoles aren't. Whether it's at a beach or left in a car, the Switch is far more likely to overheat than other gaming consoles because it's more likely to be in hotter environments.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Pokemon Reality Show in the Works

Pokemon has no shortage of shows for fans to watch, but a new one is apparently in the works that already sounds much different from the animated series we're used to seeing. The Pokemon Company International is currently looking for applicants who want to be part of a reality show centered around the Pokemon Trading Card Game with fans of all ages and backgrounds welcome to apply. Details on the show are slim at the moment, however, so it's unclear how and where this show will manifest.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Readies Mai Valentine to Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the biggest action manga and anime franchises of all time, and now one awesome cosplay is getting ready to take on all opponents with Mai Valentine! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series recently celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the franchise's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the original creator isn't with us any more, the franchise is likely only going to get bigger over the course of its next 25 years. Much of the popularity is due to all of the unique duelists introduced over the years, and some faces have managed to stick around for quite some time.
COMICS

