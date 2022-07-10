Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Title Teased

Nintendo has warned Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users about a potential hardware problem. Right now, much of the United States is going through a heatwave, a long-standing enemy of electronics. If you own any gaming console like a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or an Xbox Series X|S, you'll know they can overheat pretty quickly, even in tepid environments. The Nintendo Switch is no exception. What makes the problem more common and severe for the Switch though is its portable nature. Due to the portable nature of the Switch, it's brought places other gaming consoles aren't. Whether it's at a beach or left in a car, the Switch is far more likely to overheat than other gaming consoles because it's more likely to be in hotter environments.
