‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Hints Spencer Reid May Return

Shortly after the popular CBS crime-drama TV series, Criminal Minds wrapped up its final season in 2020, showrunners announced the hit series would be getting a new life. Since then, the return of many core members of the Criminal Minds’ FBI Behavioral Analysis Team (BAU) team has been confirmed.

However, much to the disappointment of many fans, one key player in the series, Matthew Gray Gubler’s Dr. Spencer Reid has not been added to this list, quite yet. However, recent updates on the upcoming reboot series are suggesting that Reid will likely be appearing in the much-anticipated revival.

Matthew Gray Gubler’s Dr. Spencer Reid Is A Core Part Of The CBS Crime Drama’s First 15 Seasons

Criminal Minds first hit the airwaves in 2005. During its premiere season, the popular CBS crime-drama series focused on seven core BAU team members. A group of which Matthew Gray Gubler’s Spencer Reid was a big part. However, over the years, the team changes directions from time to time. With some big players moving on from the series. Some of these major exits include Shemar Moore’s Derek Morgan and Thomas Gibson’s Aaron Hotchner.

Ultimately it was Gubler’s Spencer Reid and BAU agent J.J. Jareau (A.J. Cook) as the only original members to still be on the series when it came to an end in 2020. And, Reid was no doubt a fan favorite from the start. He was one of the team’s most important assets, as well with his eidetic memory and his seemingly unendingly vast knowledge helping to solve many of the show’s toughest cases.

A Recent Update On The Much-Anticipated Criminal Minds Reboot Hints That One Fan-Favorite Character Will Be Showing Up In The Series Revival

With Dr. Spencer Reid’s popularity among fans as big as it is, his absence from a potential 16th season will most certainly be noticed. However, recent updates on the show’s status note that fans can likely expect to see much of the “core” cast return in the upcoming revival series slated to air on Paramount +.

According to a recent update on the series per ScreenRant, series star Paget Brewster may not have dropped Gubler’s name specifically. However, it’s certainly a good sign that Reid will at least be making an appearance in the revival series.

Paget Brewster Gives Fans An Encouraging Update On The Revival Series

During a recent discussion with Decider, one Criminal Minds star, Paget Brewster, updated fans on the show’s planned 16th season. Noting that it is still in the works.

“We’ve been told, ‘Visit your family now, because, in a couple of months, it’s not gonna happen,’” Brewster shares with the outlet.

“So we’re all very confident that it’s going to happen,” the actress relates.

Brewster also notes that once filming begins, the revival of the series will officially be underway. And, most of the cast is on board to return to the series as well, the actress notes.

“Once we’ve shot the first episode, that means that Criminal Minds is coming back,” Brewster explains.

“That’s just how this business is! And it’s all stuff that’s out of our hands,” the Criminal Minds star adds.

Because we all agreed in November: ‘Yes, we’re all on board, we’re ready to sign,'” she says. “So there’s clearly some other structure that needs to be figured out before we can start.”