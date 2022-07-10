ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartwarming Note and Story From a Young Fan

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhlRa_0gapGVB100

Dwayne Johnson is a good guy. A young fan recently waited for hours to meet “The Rock,” and never had the chance. But the fan left a note for his favorite celebrity. Johnson is seeing to it that the kid is rewarded for his effort and patience. Check out the video below.

Troy Song from Beaverton, Ore. says he’s a huge fan. He waited to meet Dwayne Johnson at a hotel in Hawaii, but Johnson never passed him. So Song wrote Johnson a note on hotel stationary and upon returning home, “The Rock” discovered the note in his bag.

“To this 11yr old boy named, Troy Song – who waited by the hotel elevator for hours to meet me in HAWAII. I’m sorry we didn’t get a chance to meet, BUT my office is trying to get a gold of your mom and dad, so I can send you a bunch of cool stuff. Thank you Troy for this awesome note and I’m super happy that it made its way all the way to my office!” Dwayne Johnson captioned the post.

He was impressed with the kid’s dedication.

“Have a great summer and I gotta tell ya – the fact that you’re an 11 year kid, who waited for hours and TOOK ACTION to write me a note like this says A LOT about your determination, kind soul and good hearted qualities. Those are gonna take you very far in life. Tell all your friends in Beaverton The Rock said hello. Enjoy your gifts and mahalo for the note! Your buddy, DJ,” Johnson continued the social media post.

Dwayne Johnson is Good to His Fans

Dwayne Johnson has always been good to his fans. He showed up at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Las Vegas to surprise some fans and pose for photos. Fans thought they were posing with a wax statue of Johnson. It turned out that the man himself showed up to offer the real thing.

He’s also good to his family. He surprised his mother with a brand new home earlier this year. It wasn’t the first time he’d bought a home for his mom. But this time he captured this unveiling on video and shared with the world. It was a special moment to see his mom cry tears of joy. When he opened the doors for her, she had no idea what was inside. The video that he shared was a live reaction to seeing it all for the first time.

“The Rock” also talked about his own fatherhood earlier this year. He’s had a job as a professional wrestler. And he’s had a job as an actor. But he says that fatherhood is “the most important job” he’s had.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Beaverton, OR
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Recalls Scene That Outraged Fans

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has had to act out many controversial scenes in her role as Beth Dutton, but she recently recalled the moment that outraged fans the most. Speaking to TV Line, Reilly revealed that it wasn't any of Beth's criminal moments that drove viewers overboard, but when the character refused to let Carter (Finn Little) call her mom. Beth had taken the orphaned teen in and looked after him in Season 4.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carlos Santana’s Wife Speaks Out After His Onstage Collapse

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the rock band Santana has spent the last 58 years entertaining fans and playing some of the top venues around the world. Known for their Latin rock and jazz fusion, the band once went by an entirely different name, Santana Blues Band. Eventually being changed, Santana was always named after its songwriter and guitarist, Carlos Santana. Still playing today, the music icon recently had a health scare when he passed out during a concert. Thankfully, his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, gave an update on the health of her husband.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Is ‘In Love’ With Carrie Underwood’s New Album

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likely listened to a lot of Carrie Underwood this weekend as his wife Jenny McCarthy praised the country singer’s latest album. Carrie Underwood released her latest country album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on Friday, June 10. It’s already gotten rave reviews, including from the wife of Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about Underwood’s albums and encourage fans to listen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Lot
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Just Discover Major Ken Jennings Announcement?

Phrasing things just right is oftentimes incredibly important. Especially when teasing an upcoming on a popular TV game show while eagle-eyed Jeopardy! fans watching!. Recently, Jeopardy! fans took to Reddit to discuss a clue they may have discovered, hinting that Ken Jennings will soon become the full-time host of the popular game show. The thread begins with a comment noting that “somebody” on Twitter noticed a key detail in how the Jeopardy! GOAT was billed in a recent press release.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

501K+
Followers
54K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy