ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson, NY

Hometown History: WWI housing for Port Jefferson’s shipbuilders

By Kenneth Brady
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following America’s entry into World War I, the number of employees at the Bayles Shipyard in Port Jefferson jumped from 250 in November 1917 to 1,022 in January 1919. Since many of these workers could not find housing in the village, the United States Shipping Board campaigned to persuade the area’s...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Town Board Adds Petrone’s Name to Crab Meadow Beach

The Huntington Town Board voted Tuesday to add the name of former Supervisor Frank Petrone to Crab Meadow Beach. Petrone, who served as supervisor for 24 years, was lauded for numerous contributions, including improving the town’s fiscal status, creation of the Environmental Open Space and Park Fund, establishment of the town’s first affordable housing development (Highview), the start of revitalization work in Huntington Station, establishment of a performing arts task force, and multiple programs to improve Crab Meadow’s environmental quality and amenities.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For ‘Nuclear Attack’

New Yorkers have had a lot to worry about in recent years. Now emergency officials in New York want Empire State residents to be prepared for a nuclear attack. On Monday, the New York City Emergency Management Department released a new public service announcement (PSA) that officials believe will prepare Empire State residents for a nuclear attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

LIRR riders surveyed about proposed service cuts on North Shore

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- The Long Island Rail Road's long-awaited East Side Access is coming.By years end, passengers will finally be able to ride directly to Manhattan's Grand Central Station terminal.But what's supposed to be a major time-saver is going to add to commute times for one popular branch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, high demand express trains could be eliminated.It's the gold standard of the LIRR. The Port Washington branch zips along the North Shore's Gold Coast from Great Neck to Penn Station in 34 minutes, but draft schedules for when East Side Access begins shows that speedy commute...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
27east.com

Southampton School District To Release RFP For Sale Of Majors Path Property

The Southampton Union Free School District is looking to part with a Majors Path property it owns and next week will put out a request for proposals for a real... more. The Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and the Suffolk County Fire Academy will jointly host a Firefighters and EMS Recruitment Event on Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Suffolk County Fire Academy, 102 East Avenue in Yaphank. The five-hour event will feature various vehicle demonstrations and on-site resources for potential future firefighters and emergency medical service members to become familiar with, including a live exercise that will simulate a train-vehicle incident and response. The Long Island Rail Road, Brookhaven Fire Department and South County Ambulance will be participating in the demonstration. ... 12 Jul 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Government
City
Port Jefferson, NY
State
Connecticut State
smithtownny.gov

Long Beach Concert Stage Dedication

Town Officials Dedicate Long Beach Concert Stage in Memory of Beloved Employee Don Misuraca. Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim took to the stage at Long Beach Friday night to unveil a plaque atop of the new concert stage, formally dedicating it to Parks Labor Crew Leader II Don Misuraca. On Friday, July 8th, Supervisor Wehrheim led the opening ceremony together with Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, Superintendent of Recreation Tom McCaffery and Director of Parks Joe Arico. In addition to hundreds of community members who packed the beach to enjoy the popular weekly concert, members of the Smithtown Parks Department, Public Safety and the Highway Department were on hand to commemorate and honor their colleague and friend, long time Town employee Don Misuraca, who passed away suddenly in January. The Naked Truth Band, founded by Misuraca’s former colleague and Smithtown Highway employee Joe Cannone, performed after the ceremony.
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Housing Development#Vocational Education#Wwi#The Remington Apartments#Remington Arms#The Bayles Shipyard#Liberty Avenue#The Plant Hotel#Bayles
eastendbeacon.com

Peconic Land Trust Closes on Mattituck Farmland

The Peconic Land Trust closed in late June on a 15-acre farm field along the scenic byway of New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck, with the help of $650,000 in donations from the community, protecting the property from development. The Land Trust is now the interim owner of the property and...
MATTITUCK, NY
TBR News Media

One-on-one with Jane Bonner

Town of Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) has served her community for decades. In an exclusive interview, she discussed her journey into local politics, her approach to commercial redevelopment, efforts to protect the environment and the upcoming redistricting process. What is your professional background and how did you end...
ROCKY POINT, NY
TBR News Media

Book Review: Southold Town historian Amy Kasuga Folk explores rumrunning in Suffolk County in latest book

“The reality of the rumrunning business is a lot darker than local memory paints it.” In the fascinating book, Rumrunning in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island (The History Press), author Amy Kasuga Folk resists the whimsy and nostalgia often employed when writing about the Prohibition era. Instead, she offers a focused, detailed account, thoroughly researched and rich in detail.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Army
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy