Environment

Impressive Rainfall Totals Last 48 Hours In Central North Dakota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 2 days ago
The skies opened up this weekend. Just as my grass had started turning yellow and brown. Much of North Dakota received beneficial rains late Friday night, Saturday morning, and overnight Saturday. Central North Dakota received the bulk of...

96.5 The Walleye

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish.

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish. Maybe not exactly the fish pictured, and certainly, more than one walleye will be needed to win the big money. But some dynamic fishing duo is going to walk away with one of those oversized checks for 15 grand during the North Dakota Governor's Cup Walleye Derby this Friday and Saturday headquartered in Garrison.
GARRISON, ND
WJON

Prolonged Heat Wave Moving in to Minnesota

UNDATED -- Although record heat is not expected, we'll start to see plenty of days with highs in the 90s starting this weekend and continuing through next week. On the whole, dry weather is expected, but we'll likely see a couple of rounds of scattered thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday morning.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kfgo.com

AAA: Gas prices should continue to fall in North Dakota

FARGO (KFGO) – Gas prices are falling with prices for regular unleaded at $4.46 a gallon at many locations in Fargo. Gene Laducer with AAA North Dakota says he expects a drop of another 30-cents a gallon in the next couple of weeks. Laducer says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a definite factor in the rapid rise in prices. He says with the exception of the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays, demand is beginning to drop off.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Cloud seeding efforts underway in north and southwest North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has seen several storms this summer, which has provided more opportunities for cloud seeders. Following a dry 2021, officials with the state’s Atmospheric Resources Board say crews have been busy surveying potential storms in Williams, McKenzie, Mountrail, Bowman, and Slope Counties. While not every storm is suitable for seeding, officials say they have been able to seed some clouds this year, especially in southwest North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
State
North Dakota State
Hot 104.7

This Poisonous Plant that Can Kill You is all Over South Dakota

It's always exciting to see colorful plants and flowers blooming around the Sioux Empire. However, some of these plants can be rather dangerous and ultimately toxic. Some of these harmful plants (which may actually be found all over South Dakota) can make you feel really ill even if you just touch them. They can be especially harmful to livestock.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Couple Lands $15,000 at Major Walleye Fishing Tourney

The Montana couple that fishes together wins big money together!. At least that's been the case twice recently during a couple major fishing tournaments in the state. You may recall the 2021 Fall Mack Days lake trout fishing tournament on Flathead Lake, where a husband and wife team landed one of the tagged money fish. Okay, not just any tagged money fish: the grand prize fish worth $10,000.
MONTANA STATE
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
#North Branch#Bismarck#New Salem#Wilton#Central North Dakota
FOX 11 and 41

Lightning strikes spark fires across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. – Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms. The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
kduz.com

23 Minnesota counties included in presidential disaster declaration

(Learfield News Service) Twenty-three Minnesota counties impacted by severe storms in May are now eligible for assistance under a presidential disaster declaration. Six tornadoes touched down on May 9th in southeastern and central Minnesota. There were five twisters on May 11th from southwestern Minnesota through the northeast Twin Cities. Violent...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
Weather
Environment
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota State Campground Problems: Booked Sites Not Being Used

We just got back from another camping weekend in Minnesota, and we did end up going to a Minnesota State Park Campground for the first time since we bought our camper last year. It's not that we haven't used the camper, it's just that we haven't been able to find a campsite that hasn't been reserved at a Minnesota State Park. It's a problem that most campers that are trying to book a site are aware of.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
KFYR-TV

Setting up for the North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – What does it take to set up a State Fair?. Staff is working hard to get things in place and ready for the community to have some fun. A lot of work is being put in to get the North Dakota State Fair ready. Craig...
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

