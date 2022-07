BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Four businesses all report destruction and loss after an apparent string of smash and grab burglaries. Bowling Green police first responded to an alarm for glass breaking at TJ-Maxx at about 4:57 AM Tuesday, July 12, 2022. While there, officers noticed the glass on a door was also shattered at Maurices in the same strip mall. Both businesses reported losses of merchandise.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO