ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Police investigating fatal house fire in Bel-Nor

By Jaime Travers
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tFlDI_0gapEjej00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating a fatal house fire in the 300 block of Hatherly Drive in the city of Bel-Nor. One man was killed in the fire.

At around 1:30 a.m., Bel-Nor officers responded to the fire. Responding officers said the home was partially engulfed in flames and a man was found inside the house. He was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Regional Bomb and Arson Unit assume responsibility for the investigation.

This investigation remains very active at the time. Information will be released as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.  To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Hazelwood Police Chief accused of intoxicated driving

ST. LOUIS – Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall is accused of driving while intoxicated and failing several sobriety tests during a traffic stop in O’Fallon, Missouri on May 28th. The Post-Dispatch received body camera footage of the traffic stop. O’Fallon Police issued a statement. We have reviewed the body camera footage from the traffic stop involving Hazelwood Chief […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#House Fire#Bel Nor#Arson Unit#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

19-year-old in custody after armed carjacking, police chase in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after a carjacking and police chase in St. Louis early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue for a report of a “hold up.” The victim told officers she was in the area when a car pulled up next to her. She said two people got out of the car and pointed a gun at her, pushed her against her car and took her keys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy