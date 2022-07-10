ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens man shot by cops was mentally ill, increasingly unhinged: neighbors

By Kevin Sheehan and
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

An armed Queens man shot dead by cops after threatening to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul was clearly mentally ill and had grown increasingly unhinged in recent years, neighbors told The Post on Sunday.

Raul Hardy, 60, was killed in a hail of about 100 NYPD bullets Saturday after he threatened to “blow up” the world and “change the government” by assassinating Hochul — and then opened fire on cops.

Neighbors said Hardy had increasingly become erratic since the death of his mother.

“He was OK until three years ago when his mom passed,” said one local who asked not to be identified. “Now he’s saying the same s–t, crazy s–t, yelling. We hearing it every day now.

“I don’t want to think about it,” the neighbor said. “It’s sad.”

Another neighbor, a 38-year-old mom, called the shooting “heartbreaking.

“His erratic behavior was becoming more frequent, and I was worried for him,” she said. “I didn’t know who to reach out to. I don’t know his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmKvn_0gapEdMN00
NYPD at the scene of where Queens man Raul Hardy was fatally shot by police officers on July 9, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zso8c_0gapEdMN00
Neighbors described Hardy as mentally ill and increasingly unhinged in the past three years.

“He seemed like a pleasant person initially, but he didn’t go to work,” she said. “He hung out in the back of his garage, and lately he was having episodes where he would start cursing and talking to himself. He was definitely suffering from mental illness.”

The woman called Saturday’s fatal shooting “intense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2A8q_0gapEdMN00
Hardy shot at cops after making several threatening 911 calls.

“It was intense, and the shooting wouldn’t stop,” she said. “My son was in his high chair when it started, and I picked him up and threw him on the ground. … It’s really heartbreaking.

“He always waved and said hello to me and my son when we’d come home. He helped the neighbors. He would help clean back yards.”

Police said they responded to the Cambria Heights neighborhood around 6 p.m. after receiving numerous threatening 911 calls from Hardy.

“He clearly stated that he was going to blow the head off of the first police officers he saw,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddey said at a press briefing. “A short time later, he made another 911 call, and he basically reiterated the same thing.”

Police said Hardy also threatened to kill Hochul in one of the rants.

Officers swarmed the neighborhood and approached Hardy’s house with guns drawn, according to Maddrey.

Hardy emerged from the 116th Avenue home refusing to show his hands or respond to police, Maddrey said — with the suspect then opening fire on the cops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7Dpp_0gapEdMN00
Hardy threatened to assassinate Gov. Kathy Hochul in one of his rants to police.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49scs0_0gapEdMN00
Officers holding photos of the gun used by Hardy (right) and the man shot by police in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Six of the officers returned fire and struck Hardy, mortally wounding him, he said.

Cops tried to revive Hardy, to no avail.

Law-enforcement sources said Hardy had multiple prior domestic-incident busts.

The shooting came about an hour before police in Brooklyn shot and killed another man after he fled a traffic stop and opened fire on police.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx gang allegedly threatens ADA in ‘Junior’ trial

THE BRONX (PIX11)- Bronx gang members have allegedly threatened prosecutors and a key witness in the ‘Justice for Junior’ murder trial, authorities said. Defendants Diego Sureo and Frederick Then, alleged leaders of the Trinitarios gang, are on trial for murder in the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz four years ago. Suero is accused of ordering the hit on the teen.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police arrest man in death of Bronx woman found with plastic bag over her head

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Wednesday, more than two months after he allegedly killed a woman in the Bronx. Police found the body of 34-year-old Norayshma Fernandez inside an Ogden Avenue apartment on May 7, officials said. They’d been called there because of a bad smell. When they got into the apartment, they found Fernandez on the floor with a plastic bag over her head.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man charged in alleged hate-fueled assault in Rockefeller Center

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 40-year-old New Yorker accused of a hate-fueled attack on two women inside a Manhattan subway station is now charged with two counts each of assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Derrick Johnson’s indictment Wednesday. Johnson is accused of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cambria Heights, NY
bronx.com

William Wallace, 38, Deceased

On Saturday, July 09, 2022, at approximately 1258 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male in the water at FDR Drive and E. 41st Street, within the confines of the 17th Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 38-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, floating in the...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

Man shot to death outside Brooklyn NYCHA building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed outside a NYCHA building in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said. A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in front of the NYCHA development in Brownsville at 350 Blake Ave. around 9:15 p.m., NYPD officials said. No arrests were made. No additional information about […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

Father, son shot in dispute over parking spot on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A father and son were shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday evening after getting into a dispute over a parking spot, officials said. The dispute soon turned bloody when the unidentified man whipped out a firearm and shot the pair at approximately 6:47 p.m. on 95th Street near Rutland Road in East Flatbush, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx gang accused of killing ‘Junior’ called themselves ‘warriors’ who preferred machetes: witness

THE BRONX (PIX11)- The Trinitarios, a notorious Dominican gang in the Bronx responsible for the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, thought of themselves as “warriors” and their “warrior tools” were machetes and knives, according to a witness who tried to join the ring. “They referred to themselves as warriors,” Kevin Alvarez said Tuesday during testimony […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Unhinged#Shooting#Mental Illness#Guns#Violent Crime#The Post
NBC New York

4 Shot and Killed in 3 Hours in NYC Overnight as Murder Rate Turns Higher

New York City suffered through another violent night Tuesday into Wednesday, with four people shot and killed in less than three hours in four separate incidents. Between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, gunfire rang out over and over again in the Bronx and Brooklyn, adding to the city's growing murder toll - down somewhat from last year but still the second highest in a decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Staten Island man accused of assaulting 11-year-old several times: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man they said has sexually assaulted a girl numerous times over an 18-month period. Juan Mendieta, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted the 11-year-old “on multiple occasions” between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022. Each of the alleged assaults took place at a Staten Island residence near Vanduzer and Bay streets, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Two teenage bystanders shot near Bronx playground: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two 17-year-old girls were shot near a Bronx playground Monday night, police said. The victims were not the intended targets, officials said. One of the girls was shot in the leg and the other suffered a graze to her head. Both girls were taken to a hospital, police said. There […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New images show NYC bodega worker Jose Alba’s injuries from stabbing

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — New photos obtained by PIX11 News show the scars left behind by a deadly confrontation in a Manhattan bodega. Worker Jose Alba, back home after allegedly stabbing a man to death, suffered wounds of his own. Victim Austin Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed Alba during the July 1 confrontation. She has […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Father and Son Shot in Brooklyn During Argument Over Parking Spot: Sources

A father and son were shot in Brooklyn following an apparent disagreement over a parking spot, according to police and sources. The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of East 95th Street and New York Avenue in East Flatbush, police said. According to a law enforcement source and neighbors in the area, the father and son got into an argument with another man over a parking spot.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man tied up Brooklyn employees before stealing $35,000: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man entered a Brooklyn media company June 24 and tied up two employees before robbing the business, police said Monday. The two employees at the Halsey Street business were approached by the suspect about 11:30 a.m., police said. Once inside, the man held the employees at gunpoint, forced their hands behind their backs and then used zip ties to bind them. After the employees were tied up, the man stole a cellphone and about $35,000.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: Gunmen shoot on Brooklyn street near girl in wheelchair

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Troubling video released by the NYPD shows the moment two gunmen opened fire on a Brownsville street Monday evening, just a short distance from a girl in a wheelchair. The shooters turned from Liberty Avenue onto Junius Street around 7:40 p.m., raised their handguns in unison, and opened fire, apparently aiming […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
36K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy