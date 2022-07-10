The '3D puzzle' of successful big-city projects

There are many paths that pave the way to becoming a big city — quality amenities, foundational character, and of course population increase, among others.

In the case of Peoria, a certain restaurant has recently elevated the city in the minds of many of the residents.

Last month, the city secured Postino WineCafe and two other top-tier restaurants, giving many a sense of legitimacy with the hope that future projects like the ambitious Stadium Point and other economic development endeavors could catapult Peoria to more than just a bedroom community but a destination.

Score with Postino

Bringing a Postino to Peoria has been a driving force for Upper West Side PHX since its inception in 2017, a grassroots business attraction movement which now has more than 17,000 followers on Facebook.

Founder and CEO Katie Roe said the restaurant has been the number one request from the community since the beginning.

She said people love Postino because it checks all the boxes for what a community wants — it’s an Arizona brand, community-focused and they have a great vibe that is trendy yet unpretentious.

It’s perfect for any gathering including meetings, brunch, lunch, happy hour, celebrations, etc., the menu is simple but delicious, the food and service are consistent, it’s reasonably priced, and they have a great wine list, Roe said.

Seeing it come to fruition is a dream come true and bodes well for the future of Peoria, she added.

“This is such a huge win for both Peoria and the entire Northwest Valley,” Roe said. “We really feel that this is due in large part to the enormous outpouring of love from our community for the Upward Projects brand. We are grateful that they have been so responsive and receptive to our community and we’re thankful for all the people who worked so hard behind the scenes to make this happen.”

Peoria’s Economic Development Director Jennifer Stein said UWSPHX’s excitement and commitment to support existing and new businesses has been a tremendous help to the community.

“It really demonstrates to a new restaurateur the level of demand and interest,” Stein said. “Through this grassroots effort, you can see the community’s support to ensure the success of the business. Katie Roe/Upper West Side has been a great partner and instrumental in gauging public interest to make sure that we approach businesses our residents deeply want.”

Big City Projects

But taking a city to the next level takes more than just one restaurant or development — it is a process that takes time and the effort of many different people, including dedicated elected officials and dedicated community members, as well as the right developers at the right time and place.

Paul Blue, with Paslay Management Group, said the future is bright for Peoria with elected officials and residents who have the ability to follow through and execute.

He said each city’s path toward economic development success is different, with every landmark project having its own unique characteristics and challenges. They all take effort and come down to balancing many different issues. But really successful projects hinge on fitting with what the market will rationally expect, he said.

Blue, who has been working with the city of Peoria as an economic development consultant, cited Desert Ridge Marketplace and Cityscape as good examples of following the marketplace to success.

But, he added, the big picture lesson is that timing is everything, and sometimes the timing might not be right for a certain project for any range of reasons.

“It’s like trying to put together a 3D puzzle. [Projects] never go in a straight line path,” he said. “You need to have something that works with the community and with the developer and with the city who will champion its success. But the market is always the arbiter. You can prime the pump, but then you need to let the marketplace go where it will go. We need to be who we are organically. To aspire to New York or Chicago is to be continually disappointed.”

Peoria and master developer Steinhauer Properties have been working on the ambitious project Stadium Point for more than two years now, but the city has been looking to develop the rest of the P83 Entertainment District for a number of years now. The project has big-city potential. But there have been tweaks along the way.

The developer recently requested changes from the initial plan to modify the development standard for building height and to establish an enhanced sign package for the project, to be located at the Peoria Sports Complex.

In the end, the minimum development requirements for the project include at least 400,000 square feet of class A office, a full-service hotel with up to 200 keys, a 200 unit mid-rise apartment building, 30,000 square feet of signature retail, dining and entertainment, as well as an activity plaza of public open space.

All that will be phased in over the next 10 years.

Stein said city staff works diligently on all projects, no matter the size and scope, with internal and external partners to ensure the best outcomes when delivering a premier product or amenity to the community.

“Quality development takes time to come together as there are many moving parts, from the initial pitch, to visiting Peoria, to shovels in the ground and a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” she said. “I’m incredibly excited about all the projects my team and other city departments have been working on this past year.

Peoria’s future is bright, and our standing as the place to be for business and raising your family is only getting stronger.”

More Restaurants

Last month, the city council approved agreements with Common Bond Development Group to secure three tier 1 restaurant concepts in the Peoria Sports Complex, one of them to be Postino WineCafe, a creation of Phoenix-based Upward Projects.

But first, the city must sell the property to the developer, which is located east of 83rd Avenue and south of Paradise Lane. The full project must be completed no more than 15 months from the closing of escrow, according to the agreement.

But what about those other two top-tier restaurants?

Upward Project has been known to cluster their restaurants. On Central Avenue near Camelback Road, the company packaged five of their concepts together — Postino, Windsor, Federal Pizza, Joy Ride and Churn. In Gilbert, they have Postino and Joy Ride packaged at the city’s historic Grainbelt Building.

Whether the company will bring two more of their concepts to the P83 area has yet to be seen. Upward Projects would only say the voices from the West Valley were loud in wanting a Postino location in their neck of the woods.

“We received a ton of requests from the west side community to bring Postino to Peoria, and this opportunity presented itself with an ideal team attached to it,” Lauren Bailey, CEO and co-founder of Upward Projects, said in a statement emailed to the Peoria Independent. “We’re working with an incredible development partner in Common Bond Development Group who understands building community the right way, and the city of Peoria, who have really worked hard to get this done.”

Documents approved by the city council June 21 include a development agreement and a real estate purchase agreement with Common Bond Development Group for the redevelopment of a 2.66 acre site in the northern part of the Peoria Sports Complex, where a parking lot currently exists.

The agreement states the parties agree to work in good faith to evaluate restaurants proposed for the project believed by the developer and city to be “Quality Restaurants.”

The development agreement defines quality restaurants as “dining establishments that offer a unique/boutique culinary destination experience and contribute toward establishing the city as a dining destination that will draw customers from within Peoria as well as visitors from the Phoenix metropolitan area and beyond.”

Peoria Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Rhonda Carlson said she thinks the entire project is going to add great value to the P83 area and Peoria as a whole.

“Any opportunity where reputable establishments can be brought into the city, especially ones residents have previously expressed interest in, just makes sense,” she said. “I personally look forward to any opportunities the chamber can have in helping with efforts to attract more businesses that can add to the economic growth of the region, and I anticipate many other businesses will find Peoria as an ideal location.”

