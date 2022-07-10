ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tim Boyle Listed as Being on Lions' Roster Bubble

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago

One of the biggest question marks facing the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2022 season is what type of production are they going to get from their quarterbacks.

Starter Jared Goff is hoping to carry over the success he had the final stretch of games in his first season playing for Detroit.

Unfortunately, there are far more question marks regarding what head coach Dan Campbell and Co. can expect from backups Tim Boyle and David Blough.

Despite public praise by the coaching staff for the quarterbacks in the room learning alongside Goff, when Boyle and Blough have seen action in live games, the results have been quite underwhelming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OOfT_0gapEJtx00
© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Scroll to Continue

In a recent ESPN list of NFL players on the roster bubble entering 2022 training camp, Boyle was the player named as needing to prove he deserves a spot on the roster.

"Boyle is pretty much on a one-year prove-it deal in Detroit and is facing tough competition against David Blough," beat writer Eric Woodyard explained. "Quarterback Jared Goff is the clear-cut starter, but Boyle must have a strong training camp if he wants that backup spot over Blough, who looked strong during the offseason.

Woodyard continued, "Coach Dan Campbell described the backup Lions quarterback competition during minicamp as something he respects. "Competition is a great thing. I respect what both of them did this spring," Campbell said. "That's what I love about both of them."'

Both backups had their moments in organized team activities, but will need to demonstrate much more proficiency when training camp begins in a couple of weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrjPk_0gapEJtx00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Detroit Lions
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
93.7 The Fan

Reaction to Heinz Field name change not going over well

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is being renamed Acrisure Stadium. The name comes from a Michigan-based insurance brokerage. While in the grand scheme of things, the name change doesn’t really matter, a bunch of Pittsburghers are NOT happy. Former Pirates second baseman and current...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy