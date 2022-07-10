ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic in seventh heaven after beating Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon final

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hD2U9_0gapDzZK00

Novak Djokovic maintained his stranglehold on Wimbledon by beating a frustrated Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive title and 21st grand slam crown.

The Serbian has now won seven of the last 11 titles at the All England Club, equalling Pete Sampras’ tally and closing to within one of both Roger Federer’s men’s singles record here and Rafael Nadal’s overall mark.

It has been a difficult season for Djokovic but he has once again been able to rely on the lawns of Centre Court to bring the best out of him, and he raised his arms aloft after securing a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory.

Much of the excitement for the match centred on how Kyrgios would both perform and behave in his first major singles final.

The 27-year-old was immaculate on both counts for a set but began increasingly to lose his cool as the scoreboard turned in Djokovic’s favour, earning a warning for swearing while also constantly berating his box.

If Kyrgios has often given the impression throughout his career that he does not really care about tennis, there can be no pretence in a Wimbledon final.

Having found a taste for grand slam silverware by winning the Australian Open doubles title, here he was trying to live up to his words that he has got the tennis to beat the world’s best on the biggest stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhdPJ_0gapDzZK00
Nick Kyrgios screams in frustration (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Since Roger Federer’s first Wimbledon title in 2003, only Andy Murray has managed to break the big three stranglehold, with Mark Philippoussis, Andy Roddick, Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic, Kevin Anderson and Matteo Berrettini all coming up short in finals.

None of those players had the sort of rollercoaster ride on and off the court that Kyrgios has had this fortnight, including finding out that he is facing a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend, and it was difficult to know which version of the combustible Australian would walk out on to Centre Court.

He had been largely well behaved since his explosive third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas and maintained that in a sublime first set.

His first service game featured a 125 miles per hour second serve ace and an underarm serve but mostly Kyrgios wowed with the quality of his play, breaking Djokovic in the fifth game and clinching the set with his seventh ace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ivbeg_0gapDzZK00
(PA Graphics)

Winning a set against Djokovic has not meant much at Wimbledon this year, though, and the top seed did what he does best, finding a metronomic rhythm both on return and from the baseline and gradually wearing his opponent down.

He broke the Kyrgios serve for the first time in their three meetings to lead 3-1, and the Australian began to channel his stress into ranting at his support box.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may have been shifting a little more uncomfortably in their plush Royal Box seats, with Prince George sat within earshot.

Kyrgios had the majority of the crowd support, and he whipped them up with a leaping pump of the fist when he chased down a drop shot at 3-5 that helped him create four break points, but he could not take any of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6CHS_0gapDzZK00
The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Djokovic was now reading the Kyrgios serve incredibly well and the pressure on the challenger was growing all the time.

An eventful fifth game of the third set saw Kyrgios win a point with a tweener, receive a code violation for swearing after a spectator called out before his second serve and then implore umpire Renaud Liechtenstein to have the woman “who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro” ejected.

He was doing remarkably well to hold on to his serve but the dam burst in the ninth game when, from 40-0, Djokovic won five successive points to leave himself serving for the set.

Kyrgios screamed at his box and then slammed his water bottle down in frustration.

A lengthy bathroom break for Djokovic allowed Kyrgios to cool the fires, and he did well to hold serve throughout the fourth set, but a one-sided tie-break proved the end of his hopes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wimbledon day 14: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to claim another title

Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after he beat Nick Kyrgios to bring the 2022 Championships to an end in familiar fashion. It was the fourth consecutive tournament where the Serbian has got his hands on the All England Club crown and this latest victory brought him within one of Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 grand slams.
TENNIS
newschain

Family day at Wimbledon final as Djokovic and Cambridges’ children among crowd

The men’s singles final became a family affair as Prince George watched his first ever Wimbledon match and Novak Djokovic’s daughter waved at her dad as he celebrated winning the championship. The Serbian player won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios in a dramatic final...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Mark Philippoussis
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods quote at St Andrews: "It's a bit of an exaggeration"

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus both said you can't really call yourself a great player unless you win The Open Championship at St Andrews. Jon Rahm gets what they are saying but thinks it's something of an exaggeration. Both Woods and Nicklaus have won The Open three times, each winning...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Serbian#The All England Club#Centre Court
CNBC

Wimbledon: Champion Novak Djokovic hopes for Covid rule change ahead of US Open

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is hoping for a change to American Covid-19 entry rules in time for him to challenge for a fourth US Open title later this summer. Djokovic, who defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets to lift the Wimbledon crown for a fourth consecutive time — and seven in all — on Sunday, has consistently refused Covid vaccination.
TENNIS
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday. Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.
GOLF
newschain

Skeleton found alongside cowboy boots is identified by police

A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide. The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

First James Webb Space Telescope image shows universe in spectacular detail

The first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has been revealed, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Manhunt for gunman who killed two in wave of 7-Eleven robberies

A lone gunman is being hunted in at least three out of six pre-dawn robberies at six 7-Eleven shops in Southern California that left two people dead and three hurt, authorities said. The spree of violence happened within about five hours on Monday July 11 – or 7/11 – the...
SANTA ANA, CA
newschain

Parents of brain-damaged 12-year-old boy set for latest stage of legal battle

The parents of a 12-year-old boy who suffered brain damage three months ago are preparing for the latest stage of a life-support treatment battle. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee are hoping a High Court judge will rule that doctors should keep providing treatment to their son Archie Battersbee, after reviewing evidence.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy