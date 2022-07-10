ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

How Novak Djokovic won each of his previous six Wimbledon titles

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314jCh_0gapCuBu00

Novak Djokovic has claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Nick Kyrgios in four entertaining sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

The Serbian matched Pete Sampras’ total by making it four consecutive triumphs at the All England Club and also earned him a 21st grand slam title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Djokovic’s other six wins in SW19.

2011 – 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 vs Rafael Nadal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNcLc_0gapCuBu00
Novak Djokovic celebrates his maiden title at the All England Club (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Djokovic’s debut Wimbledon win brought the dominance of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on grass to an end. It was the first time since 2002 that one of them had not lifted silverware at the All England Club. Djokovic blasted away the Spaniard in the opening two sets and survived a mini-wobble to earn his third major and climb to number one in the rankings for the first time.

2014 – 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 5-7 6-4 vs Roger Federer

Centre Court witnessed an epic as Djokovic was able to recover from a collapse in the fourth set to hit back and beat Federer in five. He was 5-2 up and a game away from a seventh grand slam before Federer produced a remarkable comeback, saving a championship point and forcing a decider. There would be no denying the then 27-year-old though, who broke in the 10th game and celebrated by eating some of the grass.

2015 – 7-6 (1) 6-7 (10) 6-4 6-3 vs Roger Federer

Djokovic made it back-to-back Wimbledon wins with another close encounter against the Swiss great. The Serbian showed his frustration after Federer levelled up during a second tie-break of the match but regained his composure to secure a second consecutive title in two hours and 56 minutes before again sampling the grass. “It tasted very, very good this year,” Djokovic said. “I don’t know what the grounds people have done but they’ve done a good job. It’s a little tradition.”

2018 – 6-2 6-2 7-6 (3) vs Kevin Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOt0y_0gapCuBu00
Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Kevin Anderson in the 2018 Wimbledon final by tasting the grass (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

After more than two years without a grand slam, Djokovic returned to winning ways in a final which took place two days after an extraordinary clash with Nadal. A dramatic five-setter in the last four was worthy of a final and this felt ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’. It did not bother the 12th seed who was a class above South African Kevin Anderson – off the back of his own a remarkable semi-final with John Isner where he won the fifth set 26-24 – and earned a first title at any level for 12 months.

2019 – 7-6 (5) 1-6 7-6 (4) 4-6 13-12 (3) vs Roger Federer

History was made in Djokovic’s fifth win at Wimbledon as he edged Federer in a near five-hour classic. It was the first year where the last set tie-break rule had been introduced but it was not required until the final. In it Djokovic saved two championship points at 7-8 down before he hit back and a tie-break was used to separate the pair. It ended up being the longest singles final in Wimbledon history and was the first major final to feature a last set championship-deciding tie-break.

2021 – 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 vs Matteo Berrettini

Djokovic had seemed untouchable throughout the championships, with British youngster Jack Draper the only player to take a set off the world number one prior to the final. When big-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini did the same in the opener, an upset looked a possibility but the quality of the Serbian came to the fore and Djokovic won a sixth title at the All England Club to draw level with Federer and Nadal on 20 grand slam wins.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Serena Williams signs up to play in Toronto as comeback continues

Serena Williams will continue her comeback at the National Bank Open in Toronto next month. The 40-year-old played her first singles tournament for a year at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to Harmony Tan, but was non-committal on her plans going forward. However, Williams has signed up to play...
TENNIS
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews. The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi reportedly putting Paris Saint-Germain contract talks on hold until after World Cup

Superstar Lionel Messi was repeatedly linked with Major League Soccer and, specifically with Inter Miami last summer before Barcelona's financial troubles related to La Liga regulations caused him to become a free agent. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ultimately put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain and, thus, needs to start thinking about his future beyond the upcoming season.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
newschain

Cameron Young sets clubhouse target as Rory McIlroy starts well at St Andrews

American Cameron Young set an imposing clubhouse target on day one of the 150th Open Championship as Rory McIlroy’s delayed return to St Andrews proved well worth the wait. Making his tournament debut and playing just the sixth major of his career, Young carded eight birdies in a flawless 64, a score only McIlroy has beaten in the opening round of an Open on the Old Course.
GOLF
newschain

Desert Crown ruled out of King George date

Desert Crown has been ruled out of next week’s King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot. The impressive Derby winner had been due to clash again with Epsom third Westover in the 12-furlong Group One on Saturday week, but his trainer Sir Michael Stoute has announced he will not run.
SPORTS
newschain

England post 246 as they battle to keep one-day series alive against India

England set India a target of 247 as they attempted to avoid a Royal London Series defeat on the third anniversary of their World Cup win at Lord’s. England just crept above the 241 they made in the unforgettable 2019 final, a score that was enough to tie the match with New Zealand and force a decisive super over, but were second favourites at the halfway stage after being kept in check by the tourists.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Serbian#The All England Club#Spaniard#Swiss
newschain

Tributes paid to schoolboy who died in quarry tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after falling at a quarry. Myron Davies suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Limekiln Road in Pontypool, South Wales, on July 6. The family of the 15-year-old, from Pontypool, described him as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Five stars expected to light up the arena at World Championships

Eugene’s Hayward Field hosts the World Championships which start on Friday. Here, the PA news agency looks at five global stars who are expected to make an impact in Oregon. The Kenyan has been unbeaten since retaining her 1500m Olympic crown and is looking to upgrade the silver she won three years ago when she had just returned following a 21-month maternity break.
EUGENE, OR
newschain

Malawi moves elephants from overcrowded park to larger one

One by one, 250 elephants are being moved from Malawi’s overcrowded Liwonde National Park to the much larger Kasungu park 380 kilometres (236 miles) away in the country’s north. The elephants are tracked in the park and darts are fired to sedate them. While in slumber they are...
ANIMALS
newschain

Brentford sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on four-year deal

Brentford have signed goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a four-year deal from Lazio, subject to international clearance. The 27-year-old – who joins on a free transfer – has played more than 200 times for Lazio and more than 150 Serie A matches, also earning 19 caps for Albania, and will join his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp in Germany in the next few days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy