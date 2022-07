BOISE - After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Idaho is $5.21, which is four cents less than a week ago, but still 12 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average fell sharply to $4.68 per gallon, which is 13 cents cheaper than a week ago and 32 cents less than a month ago.

