All people have now been accounted for and more than 100 homes have been damaged after flooding caused by torrential rains swept through a rural county in Virginia. The disaster occurred overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning in Buchanan County. More than a dozen search-and-rescue teams have been dispatched in and around the small community of Whitewood, Buchanan county chief deputy sheriff Eric Breeding said at a briefing.On Wednesday, over 40 people had initially been reported missing in the rural area, with little cell service and power outages that could make contact difficult. No deaths have been reported and only flood-related injury – a snakebite – was noted.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO