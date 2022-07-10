ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect On Run After Juvenile Killed At Large Birthday Party In Fairfield, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
The area of the banquet hall where the shooting took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is on the run after a male juvenile was killed during a shooting at a large 13th birthday party at a banquet hall in Fairfield County.

The shooting took place in Fairfield at the Calvin United Church banquet hall on Kings Highway East around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, July 9.

First arriving officers located an unresponsive male victim in the hall and immediately began lifesaving measures. The victim was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center by AMR where he died as a result of his injuries, said Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police.

Soon after, police received notice that a woman had arrived at the hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the jaw. She is currently listed in stable condition, Paris said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a large party with 150 to 200 people was taking place at the banquet hall which was rented to a non-member and non-resident, Paris said.

A physical fight began and a single gunshot was heard causing several people in the banquet hall to disperse to the street, he added.

As people exited the banquet hall, three additional people sustained minor injuries that were not related to gunfire, contrary to what was dispersed on several media and social media venues, Paris said.

The Connecticut State Police, Westport Police, Stratford Police, and Easton Police were called to assist with crowd control as Fairfield officers secured the crime scene.

This was an isolated incident, and all of the evidence indicates that the suspect knew the victim and fled the scene shortly after the shooting, Paris added.

The Fairfield Police Detective Bureau along with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad are actively investigating the incident.

"Our department sends its deepest condolences to the family for this senseless loss of life," Paris said.

Police have not released the name of the victim pending notification of the entire family.

Information or a description of the suspect has not been released.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 14

Elaine Evans
4d ago

My deepest condolences to the family May God bring peace and ease the pain during this terrible trying time.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😥😥😥

Reply
6
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
