Kalispell, MT

Horse and rider teams gearing up for the 21st running of The Event at Rebecca Farm

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 2 days ago

KALISPELL, Mont. - The 21st running of The Event at Rebecca Farm will be back in Kalispell, July 20 through July 24.

Over 600 horse and rider teams are coming in for the event, and 12 horses will arrive by air at the Great Falls airport on July 17, a release from Rebecca Farm said.

“We had a few new East Coast riders for last year’s event and it really re-ignited the interest of top-tier riders to venture west for this year’s competition,” said Sarah Broussard, Event Organizer. “That excitement, coupled with two flight grants for 3* and 4* riders offered by Ocala Horse Properties, have the caliber of competition very high this year.”

Flight grants came after two horse-owning brothers, Rob and Chris Desino, who experienced The Event at Rebecca Farm for the first time in 2021.

“We are in awe of the quality of the event, the hospitality from the organizers and the strength of predominantly West Coast riders,” said Chris Desino. “Being from the East Coast, we wanted this opportunity to be more accessible for top riders who couldn’t typically make the long trek.”

The grant will bring two-top level riders in the CCI3*-L and CCI4*-L divisions to Rebecca Farm.

The Event is free for all spectators, and a $10 parking donation is encouraged to benefit the charitable initiative, Halt Cancer at X, that provides grants to national research projects seeking a cure for breast cancer and to local nonprofits providing support services to cancer patients and survivors.

You can find more information on the event on the Rebecca Farm website here .

