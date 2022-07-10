ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Massachusetts Inn Gutted By Saturday Morning Fire

By Cooper Fox
According to WMTW, a historic bed & breakfast located on the Massachusetts' island of Nantucket has been heavily damaged by a Saturday morning fire. The fire that engulfed The Veranda House, which the article says dates back to the 17the century, was reported...

