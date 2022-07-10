Upsala’s Burggraff, Swanson lead Blue Jays in shutout victory over Swanville Swans

Buy Now Upsala’s Brady Burggraff (31) tagging out Swanville’s Hudson Pung at first base in the Blue Jays’ 10-0 win over the Swans, Saturday.

The Upsala Blue Jays traveled to Swanville to take on the Swans in Victory League action, Saturday, July 9. The Blue Jays shut out their small town rivals 10-0.

The Blue Jays had great performances from Brady Burggraff and Matt Swanson. Burggraff recorded five total RBIs and Swanson pitched his first ever no-hitter.

Upsala started the game off with a bang, scoring five runs in the first inning. Justin Cichon scored on a wild pitch for the game’s first run. Brandon Welinski drove in a run on a single. With two runners on, Burggraff sent a pitch flying over the left field fence for a three-run home run, giving the Blue Jays an early 5-0 lead.

In the second, the Blue Jays increased their lead, scoring four more runs. Swanson drove in a run on a single and Levi Lampert grounded out, but drove in a run. Then Burggraff stepped to the plate and hit his second home run, this time a two-run homer, giving the Blue Jays a 9-0 lead in the second.

Both teams struggled at the plate after the second, but their fielding improved as the game went on. They managed to keep each other in check, making plays to send the other back onto the field.

In the third, Swanville’s Preston Pung made it to first on a walk. A few pitches later, Upsala’s catcher Lampert saw an opportunity to throw the runner out after Pung had taken a leadoff. Lampert caught a pitch and beamed a throw to first baseman Burggraff, who tagged the runner out.

In the fourth, the Swans got the first two outs on a double play. With a man on first, first baseman Nathan Lambrecht fielded a ground ball, ran to first to get the runner out, then threw it to Hudson Pung at second in time for the force out.

Swanville's Hudson Pung tagging out Upsala's Matt Swanson in the third inning of Saturday's 10-0 loss.

Neither team did much in the batters box until the ninth inning. Blue Jays’ Jack Primus hit an RBI single to bring the score to 10-0.

The Swans had a chance to score in the bottom of the ninth, but the Blue Jays’ Swanson finished the game striking out the last Swanville batter to complete his no-hitter.

Swanson struck out 15 batters and walked four as he pitched his way to his first no-hitter.

At the plate, Upsala’s Burggraff recorded five total RBIs on two hits, both home runs. Bryce Biniek, Cichon, Lampert and Primus all hit a double.

For the Swans, Joshua Vogel took the mound, pitching for five innings. He struck out two batters and walked four. Hudson Pung came in to relieve him in the sixth, pitching the remaining four innings, striking out three batters and giving up just one run on four hits.

The Swans end their season with a loss and a final record of 3-12.

The Blue Jays’ end their three game losing streak and improve to 6-7. They play their next game at home against the St. Stephen Steves, Saturday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m.