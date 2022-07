MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--After reaching 90 degrees on Monday (sixth 90 degree day for the season), look for a little relief on Tuesday with highs in the 80s. You'll notice a slight decrease in humidity. But there's one more front we're waiting on, and it'll push through later Tuesday evening. This system will give us the chance for showers and storms into the evening. But once it passes, we'll be in the clear with both temps and humidity. We're talking about highs in the 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

