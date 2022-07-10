ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Festival of Possibilities to Begin on July 16 in NYC

By Abigail Baughan
NYS Music
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 16 and 17, The Foundation for New American Art will present the Festival of Possibilities to the Lower East Side at The Clemente Solo Velez Cultural & Education Center. Over the course of the two-day event, audiences can experience performances from artists all over the world, including...

nysmusic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hivplusmag.com

19 Broadway Bares Images That Are Too Hot to Handle

The iconic Broadway Bares fundraiser returned for the first time in three years after going dark for COVID-19, showing ample amounts of skin to raise money for people living with HIV. The two-night event, taking place in late June at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom, marked Bares's 30th anniversary. Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Conway Rips Funk Flex & DJ Suss One For Being NYC 'Old Heads'

Griselda rapper Conway The Machine isn't playing nice with NYC DJs Funkmaster Flex and Suss One -- he's telling the old-school vets is time to hang it up for good. The slick words targeted the city’s top 2 hip hop stations: Hot 97 and Power 105 … while sharing his tales of seeing Flex in public, and claiming he's clueless about the current hip hop scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
younghollywood.com

Top 5 Must-Visit Summer Attractions in NYC!

It's true what they say, there is no place like New York City. If you're looking for a city with the same level of excitement, you won't find it anywhere else. NYC is one of the world's liveliest cities. From the diverse population of people to the fantastic food, shopping boutiques, Broadway shows, and museums, it's bound to stay on the list of every tourist's must-visit places. With that being said, let's look at the top 5 must-visit summer attractions in NYC!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Puppets#Nonprofit Organization#Mongolian#Columbian#Pan Latin
PIX11

Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $35,000 sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in Brooklyn are winning big. A top-prize winning ticket worth $35,918.50 was sold for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York lottery. The ticket was sold at Deli Food Center Corp. at 79 East 18th Street in Brooklyn. A top-prize ticket was also sold in Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
PIX11

Manhattanhenge returns: When and where to catch the spectacular sunset

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Get your camera ready because Manhattanhenge is making a comeback this week. The spectacular photo op will happen on Monday night and Tuesday night at about 8:20 p.m. Viewers can head to specific cross-streets in Manhattan to catch the sunset align with New York City’s street grid. Monday’s will feature a full […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WestfairOnline

Yonkers movie studio buys Yonkers scenery company

Hudson Scenic Studio, a major supplier of sets and automation for Broadway shows, confirms that it has been acquired by Great Point Studios, owner of the Lionsgate movie and TV studio in Yonkers. Hudson Scenic is located at 78 and 130 Fernbrook St., about a mile south of the Lionsgate studio.
YONKERS, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Mysterious Windowless Buildings in New York City

Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Former NYC Gangster Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano Joins Bloomdaddy Show Today

Former Gambino crime family underboss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano joins the Bloomdaddy Show at 3:50 this afternoon detailing the life of crime he once led, and the decision to turn government witness which ultimately broke up the the mafia in New York City. Gravano will also discuss his work in film as he has produced a series loosely based on his life as a member of the New York mob.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 6327 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in North Riverdale, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residences and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
Apartment Therapy

NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month

NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy