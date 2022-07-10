Cyclists' 225-mile ride raises £170K for Children's Hospice South West

A calf which had become stuck in mud has been rescued by firefighters. Crews were called to Boldon Flats Nature Reserve on Tuesday after being called by a worried passer-by. The animal was sedated by a vet before crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) used a lance to loosen the sludge before lifting the animal out, as temperatures topped 23C (73F).

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO