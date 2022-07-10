Cyclists' 225-mile ride raises £170K for Children's Hospice South West

A disabled woman faces fines of more than £1,000 for using a disabled car parking space outside her flat. Cerys Gemma, who lives in Cardiff Bay, said the space allocated to her flat is inaccessible for her. Instead, she has been using one of the parking spaces reserved for...
A woman from Cornwall was left paralysed after breaking her neck in a horse-riding accident. Rosey Gregory, 20, from St Austell, was thrown from a horse which then fell on her in Wales in April. She is being treated at hospital in Cardiff with her family making regular trips from...
A police horse that was seriously injured during a crash while he was out on patrol is on the road to recovery, his force has said. Rocky collided with a car on Beggar Bush Lane on the outskirts of Bristol on Friday. Avon and Somerset Police said his rider, who...
A woman who spotted a shark in the River Stour was "amazed" by the unusual sighting. Emma Tella, 34, saw the metre-long smooth-hound in the tidal stretch of the river at Manningtree, Essex on 2 July. She said: "It was a really unusual sight and I was amazed. I even...
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
A 15-year-old boy who died after falling from a quarry has been named locally as Myron Davies. He died on the evening of 6 July after the incident near Limekiln Road, in Abersychan, Torfaen. Friends of the teenage boy, who died at the scene, have been urged not to gather...
A calf which had become stuck in mud has been rescued by firefighters. Crews were called to Boldon Flats Nature Reserve on Tuesday after being called by a worried passer-by. The animal was sedated by a vet before crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) used a lance to loosen the sludge before lifting the animal out, as temperatures topped 23C (73F).
Seven people have been arrested as part of an investigation into modern slavery and human trafficking. Four men and three woman, aged between 32 and 66, were arrested by officers who targeted addresses in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said three women, aged between 39 and 48, had been identified as...
Piece together a trip to the zoo with brothers Aaron, Cam and Tyler! Which animals will you visit? Will it be meerkats or tapirs? Lions or tigers? Complete all 10 of these roar-some jigsaws to find out!
The twin sister of a woman who was shot dead along with her daughters by the girls' father has described her loss as "incomprehensible". Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and Ava and Lexi Needham, aged four and two, were killed by Robert Needham, 42, at their home in Woodmancote on 29 March 2020.
A man has sustained serious injuries in a collision involving two motorcyclists during a circus performance in Exmouth. Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called to the Imperial Recreation Ground at about 7:40 BST on Wednesday. The man was flown to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance. Officers said the...
A Roman wall and cobbled streets have been discovered underneath a former high street store. Archaeologists unearthed the structures as part of a building project to convert Gloucester's old Debenhams shop into a university campus. The work has also uncovered the original site of St Aldate's Church, which was built...
There have been previous sightings of the jellyfish-like creature on beaches in County Clare and County Antrim. The creature can deliver a toxic sting, which can be fatal. Jellyfish are common on Irish beaches but the man o' war is rare in colder North Atlantic waters. The public are being...
A teenager is believed to have died after getting into trouble while swimming in a West Yorkshire canal. Police were called at 14:11 BST to reports of a person in difficulty in the South Washlands area of the Aire and Calder Navigation, near Wakefield. Emergency services later recovered the body...
An animal charity is appealing for the public's help after a dog tied to a sandbag was found dead in an East Yorkshire canal. The female greyhound was recovered from Beverley Beck by a local animal volunteer, the RSPCA said. A length of rope connected the dog's neck and the...
A man has admitted starting a huge fire which gutted a historic Glasgow church. Ryan Haggerty, 25, pled guilty to wilful fire-raising after sparking the blaze at St Simon's RC Church in Partick on 28 July last year. Soot-covered Haggerty was spotted nearby after the fire, when he told a...
More than 1,000 travellers have descended on a small Cheshire village for a religious festival to the bemusement of local residents. Hundreds of caravans rolled into farmland in the village of Dutton, near Runcorn, for the week-long Light and Life Festival. Villagers claim to have suffered verbal abuse, traffic problems...
A secondary school has been forced to close for a second day after travellers set up camp in its field. Oakgrove Secondary School in Venturer Gate, Milton Keynes said that "due to unforeseen circumstances" it would be closed on Tuesday. Thames Valley Police removed the encampment on Monday night and...
Comments / 0