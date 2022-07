“Abolition is about presence, not absence. It’s about building life-affirming institutions.” – Ruth Wilson Gilmore. Over the past two years, there has been much talk of defunding the police in Montclair and reallocating police funds toward resources that promote actual public safety. Over that same time period, there has been some talk, but less, about abolition – what it is, what it isn’t and why it’s so important right now in our historical moment.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO