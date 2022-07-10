ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

‘All INdiana Politics’: abortion in Indiana; special session claims; Biden’s handling of the economy

By Staff Reports
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”:. Catch what...

www.wishtv.com

indypolitics.org

Indiana governor walks back comment on abortion bill

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday walked back his previous statement that he expects to sign whatever abortion-restricting bill comes across his desk, but he struggled to articulate where specifically he stands on the incoming legislation. The Republican governor previously said he has “no red lines” on abortion restrictions....
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Special Legislative Session Pricey for Taxpayers

The special session of the Indiana legislature could come with a pretty hefty price tag. Published reports today says the session….called by Governor Eric Holcomb to discuss a taxpayer relief plan…might end up costing Hoosier taxpayers 250-thousand dollars or more. Gov. Holcomb originally asked lawmakers to meet last...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Holcomb, Legislators Discussing Expanding Proposed Rebate

(INDIANAPOLIS) – An abortion bill isn’t the only one legislators are still trying to finish writing before a special session later this month. Governor Holcomb’s tax rebate may get a revision too. Holcomb called the special session to pass a $225 rebate to help Hoosiers with rising...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Recount begins in close Republican primary race

INDIANAPOLIS — When the ballots were tallied in May, only six votes separated the top two nominees in the Republican primary race for Indiana’s House District 32. Monday a recount in the race began. Suzie Jaworowski filed for the recount on the last day to file the request...
MARION COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Libertarians in Indiana general election

Less than five months away from the general election in November, Libertarians in Indiana are more confident than ever that they can disrupt the long-time two-party stranglehold on Indiana’s political landscape. “I think we’re going to break some records,” said Indiana Libertarian Party chairman Evan McMahon on Indy Politics....
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Mears Doubles Down On Pledge Not To Enforce State Laws Restricting Abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County prosecutor is doubling down on his stance that he will not enforce any state laws that restrict access to abortion in Indianapolis. At a pro-choice rally in downtown Indianapolis, Mears also further explained the reasoning behind his decision ahead of the state legislature’s special session in a little over two weeks, in which they are expected to pass new abortion laws in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Former grocery exec to lead Indiana Department of Labor

Former retail executive David Redden has been picked as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the governor’s office announced Wednesday morning. He’ll begin his tenure July 25. Redden served in numerous executive roles for former grocery chain Marsh Supermarkets, including senior vice president...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

The Indiana gas tax, explained

Hoosiers are paying a record 80.4 cents per gallon in gas taxes this month, among the highest in the nation. After a failure to pass a temporary suspension of state gas taxes in the legislature, some legislators say they want to address the issue again in the July 25 special session.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Many Hoosiers have a second fridge — but it's not the best for your wallet or the environment

Hoosiers are more likely to have a second refrigerator than people in most other states. Having multiple fridges can drive up your electric bills and pollute the environment. Recent data from the Energy Information Administration shows 40 percent of Hoosiers surveyed had two or more refrigerators. Only four states ranked higher in the percentage of households with multiple fridges — Idaho, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Military / Veterans Coalition of Indiana to make announcement on Thursday, July 14th about planned Indianapolis Desert Storm Monument

On Thursday, July 14th, at 10 a.m. the long-awaited Desert Storm Memorial will break ground in Washington D.C. At the same time, the leadership of The Military / Veterans Coalition of Indiana will be making a monumental announcement concerning planned additional commemorative monuments to enhance the Indianapolis landscape. The Military...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

COVID-19 money to help Indiana students with their future careers

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 schools and organizations in Indiana will be splitting $57 million to help better prepare students for their careers. The grants are divided up by the state and paid for with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, according to a FOX59 report. Holly Lawson, with the Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana Department of Education accepting applications through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 for grant to support educator pipeline

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced that applications are now open for the Attract, Prepare, Retain (APR) Grant. This grant is available for Indiana’s schools and community partners to support local initiatives to attract and retain educators in school buildings across the state. “Like most...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

These Are The Weirdest Tourist Attractions in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana all have some great tourist attractions that you can visit, but these have been named as the weirdest. When you think of tourist attractions to see in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky, there are a few that might come to mind. In Illinois, you may think of the Willis Tower Skydeck, Wrigley Field, Navy Pier, and more hotspots scattered throughout the state. When it comes to Indiana, you might think of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indiana Dunes, and Holiday World. Kentucky also has a lot of great tourist attractions, such as Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Mammoth Cave National Park, and Kentucky Lake/Lake Barkley. These are all great places to visit, but none of them would be considered "weird".
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Bar Foundation names board chair

The Indiana Bar Foundation has named Caryn Glawe board chair. She is an insurance partner at Faegre Drinker. Glawe holds a bachelor’s degree from Butler University and JD from Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Time to mask back up? COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts are calling out a warning as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the U.S and right here in Indiana. More Indiana counties are entering the medium and high covid transmission categories, with most being diagnosed with a new sub-variant of covid. The spread is...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

About Fish And Wildlife Management In Indiana

Wildlife recover thanks to Indiana’s Nongame Wildlife Fund. This year, we are observing the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund through a series of 40 stories across 12 themed months. This July, our 40 stories series spotlights wildlife recoveries in Indiana. The Nongame Wildlife Fund and its donors, partners, and volunteers have made these accomplishments possible. From re-establishing Indiana’s bald eagle population, to growing the population of Allegheny woodrats, this month focuses on efforts to re-wild Indiana. Read more from our 40 stories map here or watch this video to learn more about Indiana’s historic efforts to recover the bald eagle.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

How Indiana’s property taxes compare across country

Despite many economic experts’ worst fears early in the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local government budgets have proven resilient over the last two years. With much of the economy shut down or hobbled as a result of the pandemic, forecasters initially worried that states and localities would collect substantially lower amounts of sales and income tax and face major budget shortfalls as a result. But behind falling unemployment, rising wages and strong consumer spending, income and sales taxes have produced stronger-than-expected revenues since the initial shock of the pandemic.
INDIANA STATE

