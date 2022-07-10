ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Tigers make the cut for 2024 5-star cornerback

By Kyle Richardson
 2 days ago
Desmond Ricks is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback from Bradenton, Florida, where he plays for the highly esteemed IMG Academy.

He released his top 10 on Saturday, and LSU was among the teams that made the cut. A five-star prospect, Ricks is ranked as the No. 2 player in the 2024 recruiting class by every recruiting site, and he is the No. 1 player on the defensive side of the ball.

Ricks was previously crystal balled to Florida State by two different people, but the Seminoles did not even make his top 10, so that will certainly impact future projections. Alabama is a 43.5% favorite to land him per On3 recruiting.

LSU is widely referred to as DBU (Defensive Back University) because of how many draft picks have come from the LSU secondary. The pedigree of talented defensive backs is long and it grows every year. It includes Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Jamal Adams, Morris Claiborne, and Derek Stingley Jr.

Who wouldn’t want to add their name to a list like that?

