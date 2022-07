OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 52-year-old Oshkosh man for Saturday night’s hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The sheriff’s office identified the owner and operator of the boat as Jason Lindemann. He was arrested on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO