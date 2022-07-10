More Than 60 Departments Fight Large Fire at Combined Locks Warehouse

A large quantity of drugs along with cash and a loaded gun were seized by authorities last week as a result of a multi-agency investigation. The Fond du Lac and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices coordinated with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group that culminated in a traffic stop the week of July 4th. Working with K9 units, officials arrested the subject who was traveling to Wisconsin from out-of-state on US 151 in Fond du Lac County. They were transporting about 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 12 ounces of high-potency THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, along with quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psylocibin mushrooms, ketamine, oxycodone, over $21,000 in US Currency along with a loaded 9mm handgun.

