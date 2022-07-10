ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined Locks, WI

More Than 60 Departments Fight Large Fire at Combined Locks Warehouse

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMBINED LOCKS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After more than 24 hours, a fire has finally been put out and all crews have been released from the scene after a large warehouse fire in Combined Locks. “My mother-in-law texted me and said ‘don’t be alarmed, but the warehouse is on...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Oil spill in Outagamie County, search underway for vehicle that caused it

(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wxerfm.com

Mobile Home Destroyed by Fire

A mobile home was destroyed by fire near Waldo overnight. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said the Emergency Communications Center received the 911 call shortly after 12:30 this morning with reports of a mobile home on Clearview Road fully engulfed in flames. Crews from the Waldo, Adell and Oostburg Fire Departments responded to the home, just southeast of Waldo in the Town of Lima, and extinguished the blaze. There were no animals or persons endangered or injured.
WALDO, WI
wtaq.com

Major Fire Cause Still Under Investigation

COMBINED LOCKS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It took 26 hours, 67 departments and 700 emergency responders to put out a fire that engulfed a Combined Locks paper warehouse on Friday. Emergency responders and residents say they’ve never seen anything like it. They are thankful it wasn’t worse. Ted...
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
Fox11online.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash, roadway closed

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked car in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the crash on West 12th Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. No one was in the parked car at the time of the crash, and the driver was the only...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Combined Locks, WI
Accidents
City
Combined Locks, WI
Combined Locks, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead after colliding with a parked car

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after an accident that involved a motorcycle and a parked car in the City of Oshkosh on Wednesday. According to a release, around 6:45 p.m., officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to the 400 Block of West 12th Avenue for a report of an accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Bond set at $10K for suspect in Fox River hit and run boat crash

OSHKOSH, Wis–Bond is set at $10,000 cash for the owner of a boat involved in a hit and run crash on the Fox River in downtown Oshkosh. Jason Lindemann makes his initial appearance in Winnebago County Court Wednesday. Lindemann’s power boat allegedly collided with the On the Loos Cruise...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Boat Owner Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The owner of a boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh has been arrested. Winnebago County sheriff’s officials say they arrested Jason Lindemann, 52, on Tuesday. They are recommending he be charged with 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and 11 misdemeanor counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#Police Cars#Accident#Wsi
wtaq.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Parked Car

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked car in Oshkosh. The Oshkosh Police Department responded to the crash on West 12th Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. No one was in the parked car at the time of the crash, and the driver was...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show

(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
IOLA, WI
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101 WIXX

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
wtaq.com

Passenger on Cruise Paddleboat Speak Out About Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the 43 passengers on a cruise paddleboat that was crashed into over the weekend is speaking out. Saturday night’s collision happened on the Fox River in Oshkosh. The owner of the 45-foot powerboat initially fled the scene after crashing into the paddleboat...
OSHKOSH, WI
wxerfm.com

Joint Investigation Nabs Interstate Trafficker, Drugs, Gun, Cash

A large quantity of drugs along with cash and a loaded gun were seized by authorities last week as a result of a multi-agency investigation. The Fond du Lac and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices coordinated with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group that culminated in a traffic stop the week of July 4th. Working with K9 units, officials arrested the subject who was traveling to Wisconsin from out-of-state on US 151 in Fond du Lac County. They were transporting about 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 12 ounces of high-potency THC wax, over seven pounds of THC edibles, along with quantities of suspected heroin, LSD, psylocibin mushrooms, ketamine, oxycodone, over $21,000 in US Currency along with a loaded 9mm handgun.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

High speeds, no helmet factors in fatal motorcycle crash

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — High speeds, no helmet being worn and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in a fatal motorcycle crash. Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports that they responded to a motorcycle crash on US Highway 41 just north of the Oconto County line at 5:53 p.m. on Saturday July 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy