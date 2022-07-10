ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Joan Adon: Dispatched to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Nationals optioned Adon to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. Adon will head back to the minors after he picked up...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Notches 12th save

Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes, and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Moves up from Triple-A

The Diamondbacks recalled Uceta from Triple-A Reno prior to Sunday's game against the Rockies. Arizona optioned right-handed reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Uceta. The 24-year-old right-hander has previously made four relief appearances for Arizona this season, giving up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks over nine innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Triple A#Nationals
numberfire.com

Rays' Luke Raley left off lineup Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox. Raley went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Monday after being called up to replace Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Randy Arozarena will cover right field and hit fifth while Yandy Diaz serves as the Rays' designated hitter. Isaac Paredes will start on third base and bat cleanup.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes to bench Tuesday

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Since lefty Daniel Castano is on the hill and the lefty-hitting Vogelbach started in each of the previous three games, manager Derek Shelton likely viewed Tuesday as a good opportunity to give Vogelbach a breather. Yoshi Tsutsugo will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Joe Mantiply: Unable to finish inning

Mantiply allowed one run on two hits and one walk over a third of an inning in Monday's 4-3 win over the Giants. Mantiply, Arizona's lone representative at the All-Star Game, appears to be the high-leverage reliever of choice for manager Torey Lovullo after Ian Kennedy (calf) landed on the injured list. Since Kennedy's addition to the IL, Mantiply has been called upon to work the eighth inning of a close game on three occasions. It hasn't gone well for the left-hander, who picked up a hold Monday but has allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He was charged with a loss, letting an inherited runner score a game-winning run while being unable to finish the inning Monday. The walk was just the second Mantiply has allowed and first since Opening Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Moves into bench role

Solano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. For one of the few times all season, the Reds have all their key regulars available with Joey Votto (back) checking back in at first base Tuesday following a week-long absence. As a result, Solano will end up losing out on a spot in the lineup after he went 9-for-25 with a home run and two walks while starting each of the past seven contests. The righty-hitting Solano should still have a regular spot in the starting nine versus left-handed pitching.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Likely set for paternity leave

McNeil is expected to be placed on the paternity list prior to Monday's game in Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The Mets have infielder Kramer Robertson up from Triple-A Syracuse as a member of the taxi squad, so he'll presumably be added to the roster Monday in a corresponding move if McNeil is deactivated. Assuming McNeil takes the maximum three days away from the team while on paternity leave, he would be in line to rejoin the Mets for their four-game series in Chicago that begins Thursday. McNeil's upcoming absence should open up more opportunities for Luis Guillorme at second base.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Austin Hays (hand) back Tuesday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays (hand) is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Adrian Sampson and the Chicago Cubs. Hays was held out Sunday with a hand injury, but he's back after Monday's team off-day to play right field and hit fifth. Anthony Santander will shift to left field in place of Ryan McKenna and hit third.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Pulled after 4.2 innings

Strider allowed a run on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out eight in 4.2 innings in a 4-1 win Tuesday over the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Strider held the Mets scoreless through the first four innings but ran into trouble in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Encroaching on Connor Joe's role

Daza will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. C.J. Cron's (wrist) absence from the starting nine for the second game in a row will open spots in the lineup for both Daza and Connor Joe, who gets the start at first base in Cron's stead. Assuming Cron is able to avoid a stint on the injured list and rejoins the lineup for the four-game series with the Padres that begins Monday, Daza could be in line to displace Joe as a mainstay in the Colorado outfield against right-handed pitching. Daza, who already picked up a start against a right-hander in Friday's series opener in Arizona while Joe sat out, finds himself in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games after going 6-for-22 (.273 average) over the previous six contests.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy