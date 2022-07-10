Mike Brosseau starting Sunday for Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for the Pirates, who took two of three in the series from the NL Central leaders. “We were able to get the ball up in the air on a day that was advantageous because it was warm,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. Andrew McCutchen had a two-run homer in the ninth for the Brewers against his original team.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO