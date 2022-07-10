ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leody Taveras sitting for Rangers Sunday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers did not include Leody Taveras in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins....

