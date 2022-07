The Philadelphia Phillies were handed a series of unfortunate updates ahead of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told the media that four players, Aaron Nola, JT Realmuto, Alec Bohm and Kyle Gibson, were placed on the restricted list because of their status as unvaccinated players. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was asked about his teammates who will be missing the upcoming two-game set against the Blue Jays because of their vaccination status. Here is his strong take per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

