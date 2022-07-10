ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Here and Now: 'A Strange Loop' star discusses the Tony Award-winning musical

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we have a conversation with the star of this year's Tony Award winner for best musical, 'A Strange Loop.'

It's the compelling and hilarious story of a Black, queer writer wrestling with issues of identity and perception.

We welcome the musical's lead star, Tony-nominated actor Jaquel Spivey.

Also ahead, we talk to Martha Williams, an organic farmer and the membership coordinator for Black Farmers United New York State, along with Onika Abraham, a member of the Black Farmers United Interim Steering Committee and executive director of Farm School NYC.

They join us to talk about the the New York farming industry. It's a booming, $42 billion business, but some agricultural experts say Black farmers may be marginalized out of existence.

Black farmers receive 60% fewer government subsidies and earn just $1 for every $5 white farmers make.

And meet 'The Inventress!'

Lisa Ascolese has more than 100 patents, mentors and other inventions and has been featured on major networks like QVC and HSN.

She's now adding another invention to her list: 'IS TV,' also known as 'Inventors Spotlight TV,' where other entrepreneurs can showcase their products.

Finally, joining us to talk about his decade at the helm of one of the country's most beloved dance companies, is the artistic director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Robert Battle.

