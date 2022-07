Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Itasca; South Itasca DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...North Itasca and South Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO