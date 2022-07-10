ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World’s 25 Best LGBTQ Wedding Destinations

By Josie Green
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282E3x_0gap7Ab400 Planning a wedding is a monumental task, and choosing the venue, the caterer, and the guest list are only part of it. There are also the tailored outfits, the rain plan, and the family pressure to deal with - not to mention staying on budget. ( Here is the average cost of a wedding in the largest metros. )

Many people tying the knot want to make the occasion extra-special by turning it into a destination wedding in some favorite city somewhere in the world. Every country has its requirements, of course, usually involving a minimum period of residency before an official marriage can be conducted, but for those in same-sex partnerships, there is an additional consideration: legality. There are currently only 31 countries where same sex marriage is officially legal - and it has been legalized nationally in only 22 of them (in the others, it may only be performed or recognized only in certain regions or districts).

And national requirements and legality are only part of the picture. The openness of a potential destination to the LGBTQ+ community and the safety it can reasonably be expected to offer are important considerations, too - and of course a couple will want to choose a place with romantic venues. (Those whose destination in the the U.S. might want to avoid these 23 states that offer little or no protection to LGBTQ+ people .)

24/7 Tempo has compiled the world's 25 best LGBTQ+ wedding destinations by reviewing the 2022 LGBTQ+ Wedding Index published by the U.K.-based online jewelry site Jewellery Box . The site rated some 64 cities in the 22 countries where same-sex marriage is fully legal in multiple categories including LGBTQ+ friendliness, desirable weather, and romance (including the number of romantic hotels and restaurants).

Most of the top cities on the list are in Western Europe, the U.S., and Canada. Spain boasts the most, with five cities in the top 25, followed by the U.S. with four cities. As same-sex marriage is not legal in much of Africa, Asia, and Eastern Europe, cities in these regions are not represented.

Overall, the three best cities for LGBTQ+ destination weddings are London, Paris, and Madrid, which all rank high in the number of romantic restaurants as well as in the category for residents’ openness to people of various orientations. Surprisingly, the most clichéd “gay” city in America - San Francisco - didn’t make the cut, ranking at number 36 on the list, partially due to its overcast climate and high cost of amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FI6hC_0gap7Ab400

25. Montpellier, France
> Total score: 4.46/10 (tie)
> Danger index score: 287
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 2.54/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 12
> Number of romantic restaurants: 126

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAize_0gap7Ab400

24. São Paulo, Brazil
> Total score: 4.46/10 (tie)
> Danger index score: 176
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.36/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 12
> Number of romantic restaurants: 541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeSdq_0gap7Ab400

23. Chicago IL, USA
> Total score: 4.52/10
> Danger index score: 187
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.15/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 39
> Number of romantic restaurants: 303

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Q6SU_0gap7Ab400

22. Brighton, England
> Total score: 4.53/10
> Danger index score: 299
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.66/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 14
> Number of romantic restaurants: 146

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnWGn_0gap7Ab400

21. Lyon, France
> Total score: 4.6/10
> Danger index score: 287
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 3.42/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 19
> Number of romantic restaurants: 209

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKJTR_0gap7Ab400

20. Oslo, Norway
> Total score: 4.62/10
> Danger index score: 307
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.21/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 9
> Number of romantic restaurants: 158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8HM8_0gap7Ab400

19. Berlin, Germany
> Total score: 4.63/10
> Danger index score: 208
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.97/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 31
> Number of romantic restaurants: 762

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3his2m_0gap7Ab400

18. Los Angeles CA, USA
> Total score: 4.65/10
> Danger index score: 187
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.12/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 26
> Number of romantic restaurants: 388

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsKny_0gap7Ab400

17. Antwerp, Belgium
> Total score: 4.76/10
> Danger index score: 301
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 3.51/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 25
> Number of romantic restaurants: 169

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbeZK_0gap7Ab400

16. Miami, FL, USA
> Total score: 4.82/10
> Danger index score: 187
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.51/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 12
> Number of romantic restaurants: 293

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43L3Mv_0gap7Ab400

15. Melbourne, Australia
> Total score: 4.84/10
> Danger index score: 238
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.84/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 25
> Number of romantic restaurants: 176

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mictn_0gap7Ab400

14. Maspalomas, Spain
> Total score: 4.97/10
> Danger index score: 279
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.27/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 13
> Number of romantic restaurants: 109

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apb4L_0gap7Ab400

13. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
> Total score: 5.01/10
> Danger index score: 309
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.09/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 22
> Number of romantic restaurants: 143

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQZjp_0gap7Ab400

12. Calgary, Alberta, Canada
> Total score: 5.11/10
> Danger index score: 309
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 3.72/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 7
> Number of romantic restaurants: 114

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lS1ul_0gap7Ab400

11. Sitges, Spain
> Total score: 5.15/10
> Danger index score: 279
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.57/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 12
> Number of romantic restaurants: 72

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjTvE_0gap7Ab400

10. New York City, NY, USA
> Total score: 5.21/10
> Danger index score: 187
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.91/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 114
> Number of romantic restaurants: 1,283

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zw0GR_0gap7Ab400

9. Stockholm, Sweden
> Total score: 5.22/10
> Danger index score: 322
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.18/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 25
> Number of romantic restaurants: 303

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwNsZ_0gap7Ab400

8. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
> Total score: 5.35/10
> Danger index score: 265
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.72/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 170
> Number of romantic restaurants: 501

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284DkI_0gap7Ab400

7. Valencia, Spain
> Total score: 5.39/10
> Danger index score: 279
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 3.94/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 4
> Number of romantic restaurants: 337

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anSlg_0gap7Ab400

6. Lisbon, Portugal
> Total score: 5.46/10
> Danger index score: 306
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 3.78/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 149
> Number of romantic restaurants: 622

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8cmy_0gap7Ab400

5. Toronto, Ontario, Canada
> Total score: 5.51/10
> Danger index score: 309
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.78/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 21
> Number of romantic restaurants: 347

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuBcF_0gap7Ab400

4. Barcelona, Spain
> Total score: 5.93/10
> Danger index score: 279
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.75/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 151
> Number of romantic restaurants: 775

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lYNb_0gap7Ab400

3. Madrid, Spain
> Total score: 6.04/10
> Danger index score: 279
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.87/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 80
> Number of romantic restaurants: 706

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a55Pf_0gap7Ab400

2. Paris, France
> Total score: 6.74/10
> Danger index score: 287
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.45/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 544
> Number of romantic restaurants: 1,486

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Om6ks_0gap7Ab400

1. London, England
> Total score: 7.01/10
> Danger index score: 299
> LGBTQ+ openness score: 4.94/5
> Number of romantic hotels: 285
> Number of romantic restaurants: 1,885

Methodology

To determine the world’s 25 best LGBTQ+ wedding destinations, 24/7Tempo reviewed the 2022 LGBTQ+ Wedding Index published by the U.K.-based online jewelry site Jewellery Box . The site rated some 64 cities in 22 countries around the world where same-sex marriage is now fully legal according to ten factors in three categories: LGBTQ+ friendliness, desirability (including average summer temperature and sunshine hours), and romance (including number of romantic hotels and restaurants). They created an index giving each city a total score considering all factors. Our list of the top 25 cities includes that score as well as LGBTQ+ openness scores and a danger index and the number of romantic hotels and restaurants.

The danger index is based on research by the travel site Asher & Lyric . The score applies to the country as a whole and not to the individual city listed, with a higher score indicating a greater degree of safety for the LGBTQ+ community based on laws surrounding same-sex marriage, adoption recognition, and protections for the LGBTQ+ community from violence and discrimination. The openness score comes from the furnished-apartment rental site Nestpick and is based on its research into how open local citizens are towards different orientations.

