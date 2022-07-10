ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; Koochiching; Pine; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 456 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN CARLTON CASS CROW WING ITASCA KOOCHICHING PINE ST. LOUIS
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

