Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ASHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO