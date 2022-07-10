ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcleod County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for McLeod, Meeker, Renville by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Washington; Wright AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING A bank of dense fog is oozing southwest across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early this morning. Visibilities are frequently 1/4 mile or less within the fog bank. The leading edge is expected to reach the I-94 corridor by 8 AM, then it should begin stalling and improving. However, it`s possible the low clouds and fog could engulf most of the Twin Cities metro for a short time before dissipating. Therefore, expect the possibility of rapid changes in visibility and significant impacts to the morning commute.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Douglas; Grant; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE DOUGLAS GRANT OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN

