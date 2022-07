SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a burning motorhome behind a closed-down restaurant in Saginaw. At 1:56 p.m. on Monday, July 11, firefighters were alerted to the fire behind the former King Fish and More restaurant, 1202 N. Washington Ave., after it was spotted by a passerby. The fire was emanating from an RV parked behind the white-and-yellow, one-story structure.

