Santa Barbara’s Mental Wellness Center Hosts 26th Annual Mental Health Arts Festival

Donald Austin Stivers grew up in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of New York State. During WWII, he served in the 256th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, which landed in Normandy (Utah Beach), and fought through France, Belgium, Holland, and finally into Germany. After the war, Donald attended Hobart College, and then Seabury-Western Theological Seminary. He was ordained as an Episcopal priest on St. Thomas’s Day, December 21, 1951. Soon thereafter, he met the love of his life, Florence Hume Tryon, a nurse working at Rochester General Hospital. For nearly 25 years, he served as the parish priest of All Saints Episcopal Church in Irondequoit, New York. While there, Donald and Florence raised two children and dedicated themselves to both family and church life. In 1979, Donald was called to a new ministry – first to Boulder City, Nevada, where he served at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, and then in 1982 to Christ The King Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, California. After he retired from active ministry in 1991, he continued to serve at All Saints By-The-Sea in Montecito, and at the Mount Calvary Retreat House & Monastery. In Santa Barbara, Donald loved to swim at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club. He and Florence also enjoyed hiking and birdwatching with the Santa Barbara Audubon Society. During retirement, Donald joined a creative writing group in Santa Monica, writing short stories and reminiscences. Donald was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, pastor, counselor, and friend for so many people. Donald is predeceased by his parents, Laura G. and Clinton F. Stivers, by his wife Florence T. Stivers, by his brother Rev. Alton H. Stivers and sister-in-law Susan M. Stivers, brother-in-law Richard Webb, and his grandson John R. Stivers. He is survived by his sister Jean Webb, his brother Kenneth Stivers, his daughter Margaret G. Stivers and son-in-law Hartley Folstad, by his son Michael H. Stivers and daughter-in-law Dr. Michelle P. Stivers, by his grandson Alexander H. Stivers, and his granddaughter Louise M. Stivers. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara on Saturday, July 16th at 2pm.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO