MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash and shooting a Memphis Light, Gas and Water security guard in the process is in Shelby County Jail. Dillon Rone, 28, was booked into jail on Tuesday after he allegedly ran from the scene of a crash near the Binghampton area the night before. The crash left a juvenile and an adult critically injured. Witnesses told police the suspect was seen firing shots in the air before fleeing.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO