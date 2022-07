Frances T. Grillo, 91, of Crystal City died July 7, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Grillo retired from the J.C. Penney administrative office in west St. Louis County. She was a member of VFW Post 3777 Auxiliary and the Hoe and Hope Garden Club, a member and past president of American Legion Post 253 Auxiliary and a former board member of the Crystal City Parks Department. She was an avid golfer, playing often at the Joachim Golf Club in Herculaneum, and enjoyed bowling at Quonset Lanes in Crystal City, flowers, hosting annual holiday celebrations and spending time with family and friends. Born Oct. 19, 1930, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Effie Leona (Cole) and William Anthony LaBrier Sr.

