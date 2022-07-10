ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting

By Leonard Hall
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly overnight shooting. 21-year-old Brooklynn...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 28

Jacci Ingersoll Ismc
1d ago

This is someone's life. Not a joke about hair. This is a women with children who made a big mistake out of anger that can not be erased. Lord Jesus please be with the 2 victims and their family and friends. Please comfort them as only you know how. Lord this is happening so much. The devil is seeking whom he can devour. Please stay prayed up. Pray for your family, friends, neighbors, anybody you can. Do not let the devil win.

Reply(1)
7
Shay Booker
2d ago

Wow well that was quick now if they could catch others that have committed murder that would be awesome!!!

Reply
15
Ray Williams
2d ago

Are we now in a new era, where violence among women are on the rise?

Reply(1)
17
