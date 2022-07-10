Arrest made in deadly overnight Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— New details have emerged in a fatal hit-and-run incident that took the life of a pedestrian nearly one year ago. Thomas Rowe, 28, had moved to Columbus two months before being fatally struck by a vehicle on June 27, 2021. Police say he was hit somewhere on Saint Mary’s Road between the roundabout and Longwood Lane. Witnesses describe the car as a dark colored Honda Civic, between the year models of a 2015 to 2018.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO