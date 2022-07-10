ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

VIDEO: Spirit Airlines flight leaving Tampa catches fire in Atlanta

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3iOG_0gap5fpt00

A Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa caught fire while landing in Atlanta Sunday Morning.

According to the Atlanta International Airport, the brakes in the landing gear from Flight 383 caught fire around 9:25 a.m.

Atlanta Fire Rescue reportedly put out the fire and towed the plane to the gate where passengers were able to get off.

The airport sent out the following tweet saying airport operations were not impacted and there were no injuries reported at this time.

Video captured by Alaina Hardie shows smoke billowing from the plane's landing gear on a runway.

Spririt Airlines flight from Tampa catches fire in Atlanta

Video from a passenger inside the plane shows a flight attendant alerting passengers and firefighters putting out the fire outside of the plane.

Spirit Airlines released the following statement after the incident:

“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald’s locations and franchises

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa-based Caspers Company announced Monday that it plans to sell all of its McDonald’s locations and franchises on Oct. 1. Caspers Company has owned and operated McDonald’s locations around Tampa since 1958, and was considered to be the largest franchise in Florida. According to...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
City
Atlanta, GA
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of gunshots on Lone Oak Ave. around 5 p.m. Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived at the fire station on...
ATLANTA, GA
thatssotampa.com

The Salty Donut, named a top donut shop in America, opening in Tampa

Donut mind if we do. A new donut hotspot is setting its sights on the city of Tampa, The Salty Donut. The Miami-based donut chain is a small batch, craft donut shop with shops across the country. Its chef-made specialties have included specials such as Key Lime Meringue Pie, Affogato, Peaches and Cream, and Double Chocolate Cookie.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Atlanta Airport#Flight Attendants#Fire Truck#Accident#Spiritairlines#Spririt Airlines#Atlanta Video
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Subway Giving Away Free Sandwiches Tuesday For Two Hours

Hungry and want to save money? Well, Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches today! All you have to do is show up from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and try out their new Subway Series menu. Subway just launched their 12 new sandwiches last week and and they...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy