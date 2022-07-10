VIDEO: Spirit Airlines flight leaving Tampa catches fire in Atlanta

A Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa caught fire while landing in Atlanta Sunday Morning.

According to the Atlanta International Airport, the brakes in the landing gear from Flight 383 caught fire around 9:25 a.m.

Atlanta Fire Rescue reportedly put out the fire and towed the plane to the gate where passengers were able to get off.

The airport sent out the following tweet saying airport operations were not impacted and there were no injuries reported at this time.

Video captured by Alaina Hardie shows smoke billowing from the plane's landing gear on a runway.

Video from a passenger inside the plane shows a flight attendant alerting passengers and firefighters putting out the fire outside of the plane.

Spirit Airlines released the following statement after the incident:

“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

