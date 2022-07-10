ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Westminster police issue warning after 3 attempted sexual assault incidents

By Robert Garrison
 2 days ago
DENVER — Police issued a warning to residents of a Westminster neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings following three recent attempted sexual assault incidents, the most recent occurring early Saturday morning.

The Westminster Police Department said they received three reports in the last five days of attempted sexual assault in a specific area of the city.

The area is from 120th Avenue to 124th Avenue; between Huron Street and Interstate 25.

The incidents are as follows, according to the department:

  • On July 4 around 10 p.m., a woman was touched from behind near 123rd and Bannock.
  • On July 8 around 8:30 p.m., a woman was attacked from behind in the 300 block of 123rd Avenue.
  • On July 9 around 12:30 a.m., a man was seen masturbating on an apartment balcony not belonging to him in the 700 block of 123rd Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly mid 20’s, 5’5” to 5’7” with a medium build. He has a faded haircut that is approximately 2” on top. He was wearing a bandana and was described as clean-cut.

Police are recommending, as a general precaution, that pedestrians in the area consider traveling in pairs.

If anyone suspicious, or matching the above description is seen in the area, notify the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 and press ‘1’ for dispatch.

